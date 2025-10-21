Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jm1129's avatar
Jm1129
13h

Talk is cheap. Action is what counts. Career politicians need to go. We need term limits and mandatory retirement ages for both politicians and judges. The federal judiciary needs to have there authority to issue nation wide injunctions removed. Career government employees need to have limited tenure in senior positions at major agencies. Finally we need permanent audits of all agencies and zero based budgets at all agencies. And that is just for starters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Jody's avatar
Jody
12h

Good Tuesday morning Senator Paul and Happy Anniversary!💯🇺🇸🏴‍☠️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture