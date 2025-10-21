Celebrate Rand and Kelley Paul's 35th anniversary with 35% off!

Even Chuck Schumer has admitted there’s waste in government.

Trump knows it, too. But unlike Schumer and the radical Left, he aims to do something about it. That’s why Trump hired Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk’s DOGE uncovered more than $100 billion in government waste.

Combine that with secret government chat rooms where people talk about sex, kinks, polyamory, and castration, and you wonder why anyone would be against a large-scale shrinking of the federal government.

The federal bureaucracy is corrupt. Corruption breeds corruption.

When corruption becomes the norm, stealing taxpayer money becomes a business.

The question is: How do you stop a juggernaut like the Deep State?

Follow the money.

Follow The Money, Find The Crime

The U.S Secret Service found that criminals stole $100 billion in COVID pandemic relief funds.

The funds were stolen from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and others.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 29 years and worked some complex fraud investigations for 20-plus years, and I’ve never seen something at this scale,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Roy Dotson.

Even worse, the funds were a bit too easy to steal. Government officials should have seen it coming.

Why didn’t they? Are they just stupid? Or is there more to it?

“There’s no doubt that the programs were easily accessible online. And so, with that, comes the opportunity for bad actors to get into that mix,” Dotson said.

And still worse, there was a globalist feel to the caper.

“It’s a wide range because the pot was so big,” Dotson said. “You not only have your typical transnational organized groups and domestic organized groups, criminal groups, but you have individuals who decided to take advantage of that.”

“Did you know that over $100 billion dollars in COVID payments was stolen by professional foreign fraud rings?” Elon Musk posted on X.

It was a criminals’ free-for-all—a flash mob crime spree at the global level.

The Paycheck Protection Romp

The Paycheck Protection Program was an easy target.

The PPP was “defrauded at an incredible scale. People received PPP loans for total nonsense at stunning rates,” posted Crémieux on X.

The post included a “Thread of funny claims.”

Loan recipients included “Reparations for Indigenous People LLC,” “Traffic Tickets,” “Free Money LLC,” and “They’re Stealing Your Hubcaps Inc.”

Nobody flagged these applications? No one denied them? No one reported the people who submitted them for making fraudulent claims?

Why not?

Something is rotten in the federal bureaucracy, and it stinks like the corpse of a maggot-infested skunk.

The Cure

Trump aims to shrink the federal government and stop the gush of taxpayer money swirling down the drain to be lapped up by criminals in the Deep State sewage drains.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 initiative provides a precise map for shrinking the federal government and cutting off the waste.

The Trump presidential campaign distanced itself from Project 2025 because the Left was waving it around like a Nazi flag.

Once the election was over, the distance shrank—dramatically.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh saw it coming. “Now that the election is over I think we can finally say yeah Project 2025 is the agenda.”

Walsh wasn’t alone. Comfortably Smug posted, “Can you believe we tricked the Libs into thinking Project 2025 wasn’t real?”

The battle plan has four fronts:

Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children. Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people. Defend our nation’s sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats. Secure our God-given individual rights to live freely—what our Constitution calls “the Blessings of Liberty.”

As of October 2025, the following moves laid out by Project 2025 to shrink the federal government have been taken:

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Executive actions have initiated mass layoffs and buyouts for tens of thousands of federal employees, with some estimates suggesting up to a million jobs could be lost. A federal hiring freeze was also implemented on day one of the administration.

Creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): An entity called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, was established via executive order to advise the administration on cutting spending and regulations.

Targeting independent agencies: The administration has used the unitary executive theory—the idea that all executive authority rests with the president—to challenge the independence of agencies like the Federal Reserve, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Department of Justice.

Reshaping the civil service: The administration reinstated the “Schedule F” executive order, which reclassifies thousands of civil service jobs to strip their employment protections and makes it easier to fire career government workers. The administration also created a personnel database to help fill positions with candidates who align with the project’s conservative agenda.

It’s a good start, but the battle has just begun. The Left will stop at nothing to keep their criminal globalist enterprises going.

It’s trench warfare in The Swamp. Pray for the Patriots. The country is lost without them.