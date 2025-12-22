Almost 100 children died when given an mRNA vaccine, and the CDC knowingly covered it up. What’s more, the incoming Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) knows it.

Let’s start with the fact that mRNA “vaccines” aren’t medicine.

They’re a planned genocidal attack on our population.

Under oath when testifying to the U.S. Senate committee, Dr. Robert Sullivan told us that mRNA technology is not a vaccine, but an experimental genetic modification platform.

The spike proteins that proliferate in the body after someone is given an mRNA shot are toxic and cause very severe health damage. The pharmaceutical industry has known this since 2015.

FDA and CDC Controversy: New Regime Goes Head to Head with Old Corruption

Mainstream media is trying to prop up the corruption. It’s no surprise, but a CNN article tried to sound an alarm when RFK Jr. started questioning our vaccine policies since they’re based on insider trading, Big Pharma payoffs, and the lack of scientific evidence that vaccines have any efficacy whatsoever.

Here’s where Prasad comes in.

