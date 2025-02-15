Trump and his appointed cabinet members have made it clear that they were going to clean up shop on day one, and they have made historic progress in the first couple of weeks of his term. In these past few weeks, we have seen DNC members scramble to cover their tracks, prevent DOGE investigations, and convince the population that those trying to expose government corruption are on an authoritarian power grab.

These tactics are classic communist means to confuse the population and mask its corruption. These corrupt entities simply label their exposers as fascists or Nazis and constantly repeat these lies. Eventually, the general population will believe them and enjoy the prestige of being associated with so-called anti-fascist organizations. Luckily, people are beginning to wake up to these lies.

The DNC and the media spent years accusing conservative and libertarian voices of spreading misinformation and causing the deaths of vulnerable people. In reality, the true culprit was Dr. Fauci, who was recently pardoned despite the fact that he has the blood of millions of people on his hands.

Fauci has been pardoned, but the chase is still not over. Rand Paul and other state politicians will continue to diligently pursue Fauci for potential state violations, as well as future slip-ups following the date of his pardon. These actions will also send a clear message to the deep state that the US government will no longer tolerate a similar medical dictatorship, which the WHO still has its eyes on creating this decade.



States Lead an Attack Against Fauci



Even though Fauci received a federal pardon from the Biden crime family, he still may be on the hook based on state laws. A South Carolina Attorney General spearheaded this movement, and there will also be 16 other states joining to investigate Fauci’s deceptive actions before and after the Covid Plandemic.

In a recent letter, the states made the following statement about the potential to collaborate with Congress to prosecute Fauci at the state level.

“As state attorneys general, we possess the authority to address violations of state law or breaches of public trust. We are fully committed to investigating any malfeasance that may have occurred to the fullest extent of our authority and are prepared to collaborate with you in further efforts.”

Fauci is obviously a crook who received a pardon because he was in bed with the deep state. Nothing says trust the science more than issuing a preemptive pardon, dating back to 2014, for the man who claimed he was the science.

It is very encouraging that politicians are continuing to go after Fauci after this ridiculous pardon.

A Decade of Malice Swept Under the Rug



Fauci is guilty of multiple crimes related to Covid, and it is no coincidence that Biden made sure he backdated it to 2014. Ecohealth was awarded a grant to study coronaviruses from bats in 2014 and continued this research in subsequent years.

Key findings from a recent congressional report show how Fauci mishandled funding, was dishonest with the public about the lab leak theory, and silenced credible voices who opposed the prevailing Covid narratives. After all of this, he arrogantly lied to Congress and continued to behave like a weasel while he covered his tracks.

The most important thing to note is that the federal government has not given up on going after Fauci. Fauci could still be on the hook if he lies about previous statements or commits any new crimes related to this past gain of function research.

Rand Paul has already submitted subpoena requests for 14 organizations, including the crooked NIH. Biden’s pardon of Fauci does not cover the corruption of all of these organizations, which need to be held accountable for performing gain of function research and lying about it later.



No More Special Treatment for Fauci