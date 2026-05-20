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Tom Wiedemeier's avatar
Tom Wiedemeier
1d

What happened with Massey yesterday is a difficult situation to understand. Most on both sides tend to over simplify it. Massey voted the correct way most all the time. As does Rand Paul. I would like to have either of them as my representative from Iowa. The problem is we now have a President that is aiming for the same goal but a different approach to get there. Trump is much more pragmatic. Some would call this compromise, which it is not. He’s playing the long game and if you look at his accomplishments, it looks like it is working. He would like all the Republicans on board, however there are idealists such as Massey and Paul who won’t spend an extra penny to gain a larger victory down the road. (I know, an extra billion is more realistic.) And please I don’t want to go down the road where Israel controls everything. That is a shiny object thrown out by the globalists for distraction, confusion, and intended to divide and conquer MAGA. I get it, there are a lot of bad Jews out there just like a lot of bad gentiles. Those who believe Trump is an Israeli puppet are deceived. Trumps commands every room and person in his presence but Bibi has him by the….. Get real simpletons. Too much involving Iran and Israel and the British Crown to get into now. The best move those like Massey and Paul can do is stand for their principles but get out of the way when those of us who are trying to take back the country are at work.

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Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
1d

His voting record?

It was a useless series of no’s

I like most libertarian policy but

No compromise, no coalition, no progress at all

Read a book on how the constitution was drafted.

Many conflicting ideas and opposing viewpoints hammered into an outstanding document thru trust and compromise

Thank god there were not a group of Massie’s involved. We would still be part of England….

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