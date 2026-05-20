$32 Million to Silence One Man. Rand Paul Saw It Coming.
Massie will still be out there fighting for liberty and freedom.
Before the votes were counted, before the race was called, Rand Paul was already on X saying what needed to be said.
“When the establishment spends $2.5 million to take out one congressman, you know he’s doing something right.”
That was before AIPAC dropped another $1.5 million in the final week. Before Miriam Adelson’s super PAC added another million. Before the final tally hit $32 million spent to remove a single libertarian congressman from office.
Thomas Massie lost last night. The most expensive House primary in American history ended with the most independent vote in Congress packing his desk.
Rand Paul knows exactly how that feels.
He has watched the establishment spend heavily against him too. He has cast the lonely no vote on spending bills, war authorizations, and surveillance programs while his colleagues lined up to comply. He has been called a traitor, a obstructionist, and worse by people in his own party. He kept voting the same way.
Massie kept voting the same way too. Right up until the end.
The establishment spent $32 million because one man with a voting record scared them that much. Think about what that means. Think about what it says about the people who spent that money and why they needed him gone so badly.
Rand Paul is still standing. And this newsletter exists for the people who understand why that matters.
The ideas Massie fought for, limited government, non-intervention, honest accounting of where the money goes, did not lose last night. They just need new champions.
Paul might be one of them for a long time to come. He might be the 48th president. Either way this newsletter tracks every vote, every statement, and every moment he stands where Massie stood.
48% off through May 31st because 48 might just be his number.
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They spent $32 million on one race. Rand Paul is still here. So are we.
What happened with Massey yesterday is a difficult situation to understand. Most on both sides tend to over simplify it. Massey voted the correct way most all the time. As does Rand Paul. I would like to have either of them as my representative from Iowa. The problem is we now have a President that is aiming for the same goal but a different approach to get there. Trump is much more pragmatic. Some would call this compromise, which it is not. He’s playing the long game and if you look at his accomplishments, it looks like it is working. He would like all the Republicans on board, however there are idealists such as Massey and Paul who won’t spend an extra penny to gain a larger victory down the road. (I know, an extra billion is more realistic.) And please I don’t want to go down the road where Israel controls everything. That is a shiny object thrown out by the globalists for distraction, confusion, and intended to divide and conquer MAGA. I get it, there are a lot of bad Jews out there just like a lot of bad gentiles. Those who believe Trump is an Israeli puppet are deceived. Trumps commands every room and person in his presence but Bibi has him by the….. Get real simpletons. Too much involving Iran and Israel and the British Crown to get into now. The best move those like Massey and Paul can do is stand for their principles but get out of the way when those of us who are trying to take back the country are at work.
His voting record?
It was a useless series of no’s
I like most libertarian policy but
No compromise, no coalition, no progress at all
Read a book on how the constitution was drafted.
Many conflicting ideas and opposing viewpoints hammered into an outstanding document thru trust and compromise
Thank god there were not a group of Massie’s involved. We would still be part of England….