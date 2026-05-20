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Before the votes were counted, before the race was called, Rand Paul was already on X saying what needed to be said.

“When the establishment spends $2.5 million to take out one congressman, you know he’s doing something right.”

That was before AIPAC dropped another $1.5 million in the final week. Before Miriam Adelson’s super PAC added another million. Before the final tally hit $32 million spent to remove a single libertarian congressman from office.

Thomas Massie lost last night. The most expensive House primary in American history ended with the most independent vote in Congress packing his desk.

Rand Paul knows exactly how that feels.

He has watched the establishment spend heavily against him too. He has cast the lonely no vote on spending bills, war authorizations, and surveillance programs while his colleagues lined up to comply. He has been called a traitor, a obstructionist, and worse by people in his own party. He kept voting the same way.

Massie kept voting the same way too. Right up until the end.

The establishment spent $32 million because one man with a voting record scared them that much. Think about what that means. Think about what it says about the people who spent that money and why they needed him gone so badly.

Rand Paul is still standing. And this newsletter exists for the people who understand why that matters.

The ideas Massie fought for, limited government, non-intervention, honest accounting of where the money goes, did not lose last night. They just need new champions.

Paul might be one of them for a long time to come. He might be the 48th president. Either way this newsletter tracks every vote, every statement, and every moment he stands where Massie stood.

48% off through May 31st because 48 might just be his number.

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They spent $32 million on one race. Rand Paul is still here. So are we.