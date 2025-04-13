Anthony Fauci has been criminally referred by private legal advocacy groups to attorneys general in seven U.S. states, urging investigations into him and other officials over alleged misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. [Leading Report]

Get 50% off for 1 year

Dr. Anthony Fauci won’t be riding off into the sunset anytime soon. Famous for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has attempted to quietly hide in the shadows.

Donald Trump and Rand Paul have other plans for the doctor. The GOP is inching closer to criminally prosecuting the coronavirus pandemic handler for crimes against humanity.

Fauci Might Spend his “Golden Days” Behind Bars

If Kamala Harris were elected president, we probably wouldn’t have heard anything at all about Dr. Anthony Fauci. The return of Donald Trump has built momentum for the doctor’s prosecution.

Legal advocacy groups intent on advancing the public good have criminally referred Dr. Fauci to seven state attorneys general. The effort aims to catalyze investigations into the doctor and other potentially criminally negligent pandemic decision-makers.

At this point it is safe to assume Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and others at the CDC and within the Biden administration committed misconduct.

The question is just how egregious that misconduct actually was. It might be egregious enough to warrant imprisonment.

What About Biden’s Pardon of Fauci?

Former President Biden preemptively pardoned Dr. Fauci and others who mishandled the crisis that was the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump later rescinded Fauci’s pardon.

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! - President Trump on Truth Social

If Fauci is formally investigated, as appears to be the case, he will likely be found guilty of one or several crimes. There’s a good chance the investigation and ensuing trial will land Fauci in prison.

You read that right. The doctor might spend the remainder of his days in government captivity.

Fauci’s Negligence and the Human Condition

To say humanity is worse off following Dr. Fauci’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic would be an understatement. The National Institutes of Health scientist was lambasted by the political right throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

In contrast, the political left was eerily silent as American society and the global economy circled the drain.

Get 50% off for 1 year