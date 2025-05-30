While there are many layers to the establishment, among the most insidious is the pharmaceutical industry.

Time and time again, we’ve seen big pharma work against the interests of everyday people while posing as the champions of public health. Worse yet, laws like the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act prevent Americans from legally holding big pharma accountable when their products cause real harm.

There’s no better example of this than the weaponization of COVID vaccines against Americans. Both big pharma and politicians played a role in threatening people to either receive these shots or risk social and financial consequences.

Parents were told their kids wouldn’t be able to go back to school unless they showed proof of vaccination. All of this happened for jabs that turned out to be not just ineffective at stopping the virus, but also dangerous to receive.

Years later, big pharma’s never had to answer for any of it. Believe it or not, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Today, the overwhelming majority of pharmaceutical products developed around the world are sold here in the United States. Suffice it to say, that’s a major problem.

More Pharmaceuticals Don’t Equate to Better Health

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently sat down with Fox News to discuss the critical state of affairs in this country.

During this period, he revealed that while America is just 4.2% of the global population, 70% of the world’s products from pharmaceutical companies are sold here. The difference is staggering and should prompt every patriot to ask questions.

America’s acceptance of these products goes hand in hand with us being the sickest country across the globe. As RFK Jr. explained, poison from big pharma accounts for the third leading cause of mortality in this country. Just ahead of it are heart attacks and various forms of cancer.

Far too many of these pharmaceutical companies look at the United States and see dollar signs. They don’t really care about the harm they’re causing, regardless of verbal platitudes made about “public health.”

We Don’t Know What’s In These Products