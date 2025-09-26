Every state will have to decide whether or not to participate in the federal voucher program included in the Big Beautiful Bill, those that already have private school choice programs and those that have been reluctant to set aside public funds for private schools.

Teachers' unions generally oppose school choice because they believe it defunds public schools, reduces resources, and increases competition for teachers.

You read that correctly: the Left is afraid of competition.

Teachers competing over who can best educate our youth not only sounds like a great idea, but a necessary move if we have any real hope of making America great again.

Leftists condemn school choice because they see it as a threat to their power and influence over the education system. Leftists have been largely successful in infiltrating American institutions because of their decades-long stranglehold on public education.

Simply put: School choice is an existential threat to the Left’s indoctrination system that took the better part of a century to put in place. If America is ever to unfold its full potential, the Leftists' hold on the education system must be eliminated.

Democratic strongholds such as Illinois won't go gently into that good night. Put another way, they hate the Trump administration.

Illinois Is A Joke

While Illinois Governor JB Pritzker refuses to ask the Trump administration for help to clean up the killing fields of Chicago, the Illinois public education system is failing—in a big way.

“Eighty Illinois schools don’t have a single student proficient in math, and 24 have no student proficient in reading, despite many schools spending more than the annual state average of $24,700 per pupil,” Adam Wittenberg reported.

A 2024 Wirepoints analysis found the number of Illinois “schools failing in math was up from 67 in 2023,” according to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness test for grades 3-8 and the SAT test for high schoolers.

“More than 18,000 students attend Illinois’ zero-proficiency schools. Every single one of those children will struggle in life because they lack basic reading and math skills,” the report stated.

Sen. Rand Paul, with well over a decade of staunch support for school choice, was quick to call out the absurdity of the Illinois public school system.

Citing the dismal record of Illinois public schools, Paul posted. “And yet Democrats continue to fight school choice.”

More than half of the 80 schools failing in Illinois are in Chicago. The Chicago Public School system is known for high spending, high debt, and failure.

None of it seems to matter to the powerful Chicago Teachers Union. The CTU has lobbied to “keep schools open, even when they are failing or operating at minimal efficiency.”

Why would the CTU do such a thing? They loathe to loosen their deathgrip on the brains of the youth.

Most of the CPS schools on the failing list spend at or above the state average. Spry Community Links High School spent “$60,752 per student for its 60 pupils.”

Douglass Academy High School spent “$93,787 each for its 35 students.”

Harlan Community Academy High School graduates 64% of its students, and not one of them was proficient on the math SAT. The school spends “nearly $35,000 per student.”

Why on earth would the Illinois State Board of Education rank Chicago’s Dunbar Vocational Career Academy “commendable,” the state’s second-highest rating, when all its students failed in math, and a mere 2% scored proficient in reading?

Rewarding failure doesn't make sense—unless a dumbed-down, brainwashed populace is the only way to retain power.

JB “Dumb-Down” Pritzker

Pritzker recently told reporters the state would have to determine a fair use of the funds if it opted into the federal program. He accused Trump of taking away money from public schools by stopping formula grants from being dispersed in July.

“We’re going to look at whether or not we can implement a program that will be good for all students and all families that have students in school, and not just a program that’s just about private schools—sometimes religious schools, and sometimes schools that would reject having an LGBTQ member as a teacher,” Pritzker said.

Leftist bristling about religious schools is old news, but Pritzker made sure to mention them to make his disdain known to his minions.

In doing so, he let the rat out of the bag. Leftists hate school choice because it undermines their ability to Wokeify the children into good little Marxists.

Sen. Paul, who has been calling for the abolishment of the Department of Education since at least 2011, has been calling out the radical Left for a long time.

Rand Paul knows that education plays a key role in the unfolding of a nation, and he really does want to make America great again.

You can count on Sen. Paul to keep up the good fight.