Historically speaking, government intervention in the face of challenges creates more problems than it solves. It’s for this very reason that America’s Founding Fathers formed a government to serve we the people, not the other way around.

Yet in spite of this, the deep state has a way of trying to weaponize federal bureaucracy against patriots, all in the name of a so called greater good.

We’re seeing this play out with efforts to ban the cannabis plant known as hemp.

Right now, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are rallying to insert the government into yet another matter. They claim it’ll all work in America’s favor.

Then again… we’ve heard this before.

How many times has the government arrived on the scene, promising to have a solution that’ll make all our problems go away?

It’s a charade.

A fallacy.

A game we shouldn’t fall for.

Taking to X, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul explained why allowing the federal government to implement an all out ban on hemp would be so dangerous.