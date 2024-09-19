ActBlue has been around since 2004. On paper, the organization brands itself as a political action committee that’s designed to raise money for left-wing candidates. Of course, Democratic contenders across the nation do rely upon ActBlue donations to fund their campaigns. However, new developments suggest there’s much more to this organization that meets the eye.

As Americans are all painfully aware of, leftists are not above breaking rules in order to get what they want. After all, these are the same folks who rigged the 2020 presidential election and gaslit anyone who called them out as enemies to democracy. Their corruption truly knows no limits.

Sadly, everyday people who donated to various candidates are learning this the hard way. What’s recently come to light could be enough to take down ActBlue for good.

Democrats Have Some Explaining to Do

Late last month, Colorado retiree Sonia ImMasche checked her financial records and noticed more than $230,000 in ActBlue donations from 2017 to 2023. This immediately raised red flags, as ImMasche noted she isn’t wealthy, lacks “steady income,” and finds it hard to believe she truly contributed this much money to Democrats.

Unsurprisingly, the Colorado woman isn’t alone in this. Other people who’ve given money to ActBlue over the years feel that what’s showing on paper isn’t reflective of their true contributions. Like ImMasche, many of these folks are living on fixed incomes, struggling to pay the bills each month, and don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars to give.

ActBlue needs to answer for this. They need to reveal their books and explain why what shows on paper isn’t matching with their donors’ own stories. If, in fact, people are having their money stolen, the leftist organization needs to pay back every penny and suffer legal consequences.

This is not the first time that ActBlue has come under fire for its handling of donations. In previous years, some Americans reported receiving texts from the organization, asking them to confirm alleged previous contributions. This spiraled so far out of control that ActBlue was forced to state via its website that it never sends texts to confirm donation activities.

Mainstream Media Blackout

As par for the course, the mainstream media isn’t really covering what’s happening to ActBlue’s donors. As a matter of fact, they’re intentionally trying to hide the story because they know it reflects poorly on Democrats. Legacy media is also very much aware that if the nation knew about these unaccounted for large sums, fewer people would be willing to contribute to ActBlue.

Fewer contributions would hurt the bottom line of not just the political action committee, but also Democrats who rely upon it to fuel their campaigns. At the end of the day, this story of what’s happening to donors could be a lot worse than anyone really knows.

We the people deserve answers, especially as the presidential race and a series of congressional elections are less than two months out.

Imagine If WinRed Got Caught Doing This

The story of Colorado retiree Sonia ImMasche very strongly indicates money laundering, if not worse. Yet, if WinRed, a fundraising group for Republicans were caught doing what ActBlue has, the story would make national news.

There’s no way the mainstream media would allow a GOP fundraising group to get away with donors seeing huge sums of funds they don’t recall ever giving. This would not only put WinRed in the hot seat, but it would also spell trouble for every single Republican.

The fact that not one Democrat has had to answer for ActBlue’s shady donations speaks volumes. Nationwide, every single elected conservative should be calling attention to this issue. They should be asking questions, making both ActBlue and its Democratic beneficiaries answer for these discrepancies in political donations.

After all, if the shoe were on the other foot, this is exactly what leftists would be doing. They’d be going on social media and every single news cycle, accusing Republicans of money laundering and demanding them to return any ill-gotten gains.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, we need to be prepared for any stunts that Democrats may pull. They are desperate to hold onto the White House and keep Congress under their control. With Americans growing tired of destructive left-wing policies, there are no lengths the left won’t employ to evade accountability.

Unfortunately, we the people have yet to discover just how far the ActBlue scheme really goes. There could be much more to the story than donors seeing large amounts of money they can’t recall contributing. The only way to get to the bottom of this is to investigate, gather statements from witnesses, and then bring charges against any ActBlue and Democratic officials who are discovered to be involved.

The time to act and nip this corruption in the bud is quickly running out.