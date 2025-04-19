Why has Rand Paul been calling out the COVID-19 shots since 2021? mRNA vaccines and the spike proteins in them are more than just questionable. COVID-19 shots created by the Deep State, in conjunction with the NIH, CDC, and FDA, along with Pfizer and Moderna, are proven to be exceptionally harmful in study after study. The latest study points to heart damage.

The latest study published in Circulation found circulating spike protein in myocarditis cases of those who’ve been vaccinated.

Liz Churchill is calling out the permanent micro-scars that spike proteins cause. The more mRNA “boosters” someone got, the more susceptible they are to heart damage from Covid vaccinations.

Churchill has also posted in the past about women that worked in the medical field during Covid being told NOT to give people blood thinners even though people were dying of blood clots and heart disease. After reading this article further, you’ll understand why that’s so sinister.

A Navy Medical Officer also supports this claim. Myocarditis, a disease of the heart, was up over 151%, ischemic heart disease was up 69%, pulmonary heart disease was up 62%, and heart failure was up a whopping 973% from COVID vaccinations among his military men and women.

A Harvard cardiologist links mRNA vaccines to heart disease in a paper.

A large hospital network revealed a spike of over 60% in myopericarditis and pericarditis in patients who got the jab, too.

Doctors like Peter McCullough have spoken at length about what the COVID shots were doing to people’s hearts, too.

Pfizer Knew The Vax Caused Heart Disease

Pfizer KNEW that their vaccine caused heart problems. After getting the jab, they have documentation showing that 1,403 patients reported cardiovascular adverse events, and 50% reported issues within 24 hours of their injection.

A 2023 study in A 2022 paper in Trends in Molecular Medicine hypothesizes that spike protein biodistribution via lipid nanoparticles could cause inflammation in organs like the heart.

Spike proteins can also alter our gut flora so that we can no longer fight disease. The gut and immune system are essentially tied. 70–80% of immune cells reside in the gut, interacting with the microbiota—a community of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The microbiota shapes immune responses. They train our immune system to distinguish between harmful pathogens and non-harmful entities.

The Problem with Synthetic Spike Proteins in mRNA Shots

A now-deleted post from Dr. Mercola revealed that vaccine manufacturers initially thought that synthetic RNA might survive in the human body for about six months. A more recent investigation has revealed that spike proteins persist in people for up to 15 months, causing a cytokine storm and inflammatory response.

It seems that synthetic mRNA is persistent in the COVID shots and likely triggers spike protein production for at least 15 months, perhaps longer. More importantly, the number of spike proteins produced by the shots is far more than what we would experience as a normal immune response to a natural infection.

Moderna is Making Heart Disease Medication

Moderna’s 2017 collaboration with AstraZeneca on an mRNA relaxin therapy suggests prior industry interest in mRNA for cardiac conditions, predating COVID vaccines.

And look. Isn’t this interesting? Moderna’s got a new medication in clinical trials for . . . drum roll please. . . heart failure.

We’ll leave you to determine what this means, but it certainly looks like Big Pharma wanted to ensure a never-ending money train in the form of your ill health.

It also looks like Rand Paul was one of the few U.S. politicians willing to question this obvious Deep State kill shot. He called out Fauci, the Wuhan lab, BioNTech, the government agencies that colluded, and named this what it truly is – a bioweapon.