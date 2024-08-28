Former COVID Czar and touted infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was hospitalized in August after contracting West Nile virus.

Fauci was hospitalized for six days before returning home to recover from the mosquito-borne disease, The Washington Post reported.

“A full recovery is expected,” Fauci’s s…