First, they give the green light to gain-of-function research, the very same illegal research that Anthony Fauci’s lab in Wuhan was using to create more deadly and spreadable viral diseases, and now they’re openly planning the next pandemic. They are the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the psychopaths that brought you COVID-19 vaccines that are now being called the most deadly affront to mankind in history. There are now more than 17 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and their side effects, and the number is growing. But the depopulation agenda must carry on, so now they’re planning their second round of mass murder.

In 1994, 160 nations agreed to reduce the world population to 800 million as part of a eugenics agenda led by the WHO, the UN, Bill Gates, and other powerful figures. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the WEF, talks openly about how to eliminate “useless eaters” in a book about COVID-19. This plan has been in plain sight in Agenda 21 for years, but people thought it was a conspiracy. If COVID wasn’t enough to wake people up to the fact that they’re trying to carry out these depopulation plans through vaccination and pandemics, then nothing will.

The Next Pandemic Will Force Another Round of Deadly, Self-Replicating mRNA Vaccines

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings funded by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development (BARDA) just got clearance from the U.S. FDA to begin a H5N1 pandemic flu vaccine clinical trial. The company, based out of Gavin Newsom’s San Diego, will develop a “commercial messenger RNA medicine” for infectious disease to destroy your liver and respiratory system.

The FDA gave the company a “Study Can Proceed” notification for a new drug application, ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate for active immunization to prevent a pandemic influenza disease caused by H5N1 virus.

Why mRNA Vaccines Are Deadly

It’s already being shown by numerous medical practitioners, including neurologists and virologists, that mRNA vaccines are deadly. Dr. Robert Malone is one of many brave doctors who have tried to sound the alarm about mRNA. He points out that these vaccines kill your natural immunity. The mRNA vaccines create spike proteins that attack your own body and cause rampant inflammation.

And now they want to make the mRNA self-replicating so that it can further the damage they created with their first version.

A press release on Business Wire says that Arcturus is “working with the government for the next pandemic.” This is beyond reckless, as one X poster pointed out, and down-right evil.

They Planned COVID Well in Advance Too

The Arcturus green light from the FDA is indicative of how they planned COVID well in advance, using our own government agencies as weapons against the American people. Bill Gates was talking about COVID in 2019 via Event 201.

Moderna filed 4 different patents for COVID seven months before the disease even existed.

In 2003, the CDC filed patents on SARS COVID isolated from human beings. In 2005, this was named bioterrorism by multiple government departments.

They’ve been planning to mass murder you for several decades. If you take their next vaccine, you are basically suiciding yourself and your family lineage.

They all belong in jail for eternity, and humanity needs to be free from these parasitic powers hidden behind fake NGOs, the UN, the WEF, the WHO and sick psychopaths like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab.

