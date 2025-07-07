Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2h

Thomas Renz, Lawyer identified the mRNA DNA as ModRNA Synthetic DNA, made in a laboratory and never existed before, which is how ModRNA "vaccines" are patented, as above.

There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective, or in any way necessary; in fact, all of the major vaccines are actually far worse than the diseases they fraudulently purport to protect against: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Feb 02, 2025:

‘The nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) is a synthetic messenger RNA Trojan Horse that has and will continue to cause untoward deaths and disability and Cancers. Stoller

The reason that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” is not even included in the cited infographic is because it radically increases your chances of contracting COVID-19, not to mention suppresses the p53 protein which prevents cancer, while also permanently genetically modifying the human genome with the highly carcinogenic SV40 Simian virus promotor sequence…

An explosive collection of dozens of studies from around the world has revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” can use multiple pathways to induce cancers in recipients of the injections.

The studies show that Covid mRNA shots contribute to cancer development in 17 different ways.

https://lepointcritique.fr/2025/06/19/vaccins-arnm-anti-covid-peuvent-induire-cancer-de-17-manieres-distinctes-selon-plus-de-100-etudes/

Slay News

The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.

Key Findings

Donor Influence and Return on Investment

The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.” Ian Brighthope

Funny how everything eventually revolves around money and not cures for anything: Should you wish to make these rich people and companies even richer, by donating your life, then go ahead, make their day and become a GMO with zero Human Rights, or dead, or for anything else Big Pharma comes up with, like "wearables" with the same ultimate intention, to GMO and exterminate us for their money and profit.

So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Cameron's avatar
Richard Cameron
6m

Well even if it is nothing will happen to big pharmaceutical Washington thrives along with the corrupt anti American liberal media on donations from this evil giant POLITICIANS ARE THE ENEMY WITHIN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture