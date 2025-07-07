Check our EXTENDED July 4th Deal. Now get 62% off!
We are told that mRNA vaccines have few risks. We’re told that it's better to take them than not to, and there are relatively new efforts to continue decades-old mRNA research. However, researchers are finding that there is a direct connection between a new “vaccine-induced” blood clot, evidenced by multiple videos appearing on social media, which show long fibrous clots that are showing up in the autopsies of those who have had Covid vaccines that are based on mRNA “technology.”
mRNA and CRISPR Tech: Editing Your Genes in Secret
Is mRNA that safe, though? Gene editing is part of DARPA’s gene editing “solution” and is very much linked to mRNA vaccines. Here’s just one Big Tech/Big Pharma company that advertises “leave no trace gene editing.” There’s also an admission from researchers in Sweden that mRNA vaccines edit your DNA. CRISPR technology has always involved gene editing, and mRNA is supposed to “temporarily” edit the human genome, allowing it to evolve over time, but it's rife with transcription errors, and per the FDA, the Covid shots, containing mRNA tech are definitely linked to blood clotting.
You can see these errors in the tech, unless of course they were purposeful and part of a larger agenda. It is odd that Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb are developing Eliquis (apixaban) an oral anticoagulant that is used to treat blood clots on the heels of the Covid crisis.
For those that want to deny this is happening, why are autopsies across the U.S., in as many as 17 to 27 percent completed, revealing long, sinewy clots in those who die after getting Covid mRNA “vaccines”? Embalmers in the U.K. are reporting the same issue.
Spike Proteins Destroy Immunity and Cause Blood Clots
It comes down to the spike proteins in mRNA gene editing. The spike proteins act against your own immune system and prevent your red blood cells from breaking down blood clots. As experts have explained, mRNA synthetic pathogen primer of spike protein turns your immune system into a redundant machine, attacking your own body. You lose your innate immune response that consists of physical, chemical, and cellular defenses against pathogens like immunoglobulin, and T-cell immunity is immobilized. Spike proteins, in the form of lipid nanoparticles, also go straight for the heart. But that’s not all the mRNA shots do.
Modified spike protein RNA injection-induced amyloidosis prevents plasma from breaking down clots. This is likely the cause of the deadly fibrous clots found in autopsies of “vaccinated” people. You can watch a visual presentation of this process here.
The Start of mRNA Research
Messenger RNA research began in the early 1960s, with its discovery by French scientists François Jacob and Jacques Monod, who both were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1965 for their work on gene regulation and the role of mRNA in protein synthesis.
In 1989, Dr. Robert Malone and several of his colleagues published the first successful transfection of designed mRNA packaged in a liposomal nanoparticle into cells. In 1990, Jon Wolff and others demonstrated that "naked" mRNA injected into mouse muscle produced proteins, laying the groundwork for mRNA vaccine concepts.
Skip ahead to the COVID crisis. Pfizer and Moderna began their own research into mRNA.
Moderna focused on mRNA as a bioplatform for vaccines and therapeutics, licensing Karikó and Weissman’s patents. Its name is derived from "modified RNA." By 2020, Moderna leveraged their experience to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, with support from Fauci’s NIH and BARDA.
Then Pfizer entered the mRNA vaccine field through a partnership with BioNTech, a German company founded in 2008 by Ugur Sahin, Özlem Türeci, and Christoph Huber, and heavily funded by Hunter Biden. Pfizer and BioNTech collaborated on a flu vaccine in 2018 and pivoted to COVID-19 in 2020. And the rest is history, as they say. We’ve now got evidence of a bioweapon that was made in labs that have killed millions.
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) also has their hand in the pot. They funded mRNA research via programs like ADEPT-PROTECT in 2012 or possibly earlier, to explore rapid vaccine development.
Why they created a vaccine, knowingly, with spike proteins with these obvious issues, is something we can all contemplate.
Thomas Renz, Lawyer identified the mRNA DNA as ModRNA Synthetic DNA, made in a laboratory and never existed before, which is how ModRNA "vaccines" are patented, as above.
There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective, or in any way necessary; in fact, all of the major vaccines are actually far worse than the diseases they fraudulently purport to protect against: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Feb 02, 2025:
‘The nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) is a synthetic messenger RNA Trojan Horse that has and will continue to cause untoward deaths and disability and Cancers. Stoller
The reason that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” is not even included in the cited infographic is because it radically increases your chances of contracting COVID-19, not to mention suppresses the p53 protein which prevents cancer, while also permanently genetically modifying the human genome with the highly carcinogenic SV40 Simian virus promotor sequence…
An explosive collection of dozens of studies from around the world has revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” can use multiple pathways to induce cancers in recipients of the injections.
The studies show that Covid mRNA shots contribute to cancer development in 17 different ways.
https://lepointcritique.fr/2025/06/19/vaccins-arnm-anti-covid-peuvent-induire-cancer-de-17-manieres-distinctes-selon-plus-de-100-etudes/
Slay News
The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.
Key Findings
Donor Influence and Return on Investment
The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.” Ian Brighthope
Funny how everything eventually revolves around money and not cures for anything: Should you wish to make these rich people and companies even richer, by donating your life, then go ahead, make their day and become a GMO with zero Human Rights, or dead, or for anything else Big Pharma comes up with, like "wearables" with the same ultimate intention, to GMO and exterminate us for their money and profit.
So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid "at least" $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam - but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don't make any money, or get anything paid back, do they - so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?
