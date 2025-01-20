ARREST DR. FAUCI NOW.

The CDC is now saying there have been enough cases of people who have had the vaccine… received the vaccine… and then suffered a stroke…

Anthony Fauci, the country's highest-paid and most corrupt federal employee, is at the center of the massive deep-state corruption of the 2020s.

He has had the gall to lie to Congress and gaslight the US population, in his last-ditch efforts to clear his name of all of his wrongdoings. Fauci’s repetitive lies have resulted in many deaths. No faction of the US government should be strong enough to protect a criminal like this.

If Fauci is not arrested for his crimes, this will send a dangerous message to the world. All of the actions that governments committed under the guise of public health were atrocious and pseudoscientific, and we need to send a very clear message that our constitution and medical freedoms will never be violated in the future. If not, then we can only expect worse things in the future.

Fauci Conveniently Claims to have Forgotten Key Details

Fauci has deceived the public about Covid for nearly five years, and it is becoming harder for him to cover himself, especially since individuals like Rand Paul have been diligently pursuing justice.



Vaccines were ineffective in preventing the spread of Covid, and now the public is gradually learning that these experimental vaccines are very harmful. The CDC has recently noted that there has been a large number of people who received the Covid vaccine and then had a stroke afterward.

In last-minute desperation, Fauci is doing everything he can to cover himself. The X account False Flag also shared a clip of Fauci during his Wolf of Wall Street moments, in which he repeatedly failed to recall emails and conversations.