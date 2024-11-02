The world knows that COVID-19 was developed as a biological warfare weapon. It’s not even a vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna have admitted in federal filings that the mRNA injections they developed for SARS-COVID are gene therapy, and the Pfizer files reveal there are at least 1300 known side effects, including death. But even if Australia’s new Covid-19 and Flu vaccine doesn’t contain mRNA, it’s likely still a horrid tool for depopulation.

Australia’s New Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia’s trial of a new combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine supposedly doesn’t contain mRNA gene “therapy”. It is a protein-based vaccine that incorporates fragments of the coronavirus spike protein to “stimulate an immune response.” Strange when it was found that the current COVID-19 vaccine destroys natural immunity through spike proteins.

This trial, starting on November 4, 2024, is being conducted by Mater Research in Brisbane, with the supposed goal to provide people an alternative to mRNA vaccines​, because Big Pharma is realizing there is resistance to taking a drug that will alter your DNA. The vaccine trial is targeted toward those over 65, which is concerning since so many elderly people had adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines and the spike proteins within them. There are numerous peer-reviewed papers proving that the spike proteins attack the immune system, cause heart disease, and result in multiple neurological disorders.

Just one of these studies states,



“We discovered that individuals who developed postvaccine myocarditis uniquely exhibit elevated levels of free spike protein in circulation, unbound by anti-spike antibodies, which appear to correlate with cardiac troponin T levels and innate immune activation with cytokine release.”

So even if Australia’s “new” vaccine isn’t full of mRNA, it’s full of spike proteins that cause irreparable damage to people. The root cause of these issues is excess inflammation as the body reacts adversely to the spike proteins, thinking it needs to expel something dangerous in the bloodstream – because these spike proteins aren’t normal.

The Pfizer Papers, written by Naomi Wolf, exposes the darkest secrets of the Big Pharma industry, but namely how Pfizer and NioNTech created the COVID-19 bioweapon with the support of government agencies like the NIH, run by Fauci, the Department of Defense, and others. It is an absolute must-read if you’ve not picked up Wolf’s book, and goes more deeply into the specific mechanisms within the vaccines that are harmful, including mRNA and spike proteins. Here’s a quick preview of what

Wolf exposes:

Wolf talks about mRNA technology, revealing that the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) in vaccines is dangerous because it instructs cells to produce proteins that mimic the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This causes an immune response in our bodies, that was supposed to protect against theCOVID-19 virus, but instead caused a host of health issues.

Wolf also raises grave concerns about spike proteins. She reveals that these proteins could potentially cause detrimental reactions in us. Spike proteins are not harmless, as they’ve tried to make us believe. They contribute to various health issues. Japanese doctors have already revealed exactly why spike proteins are suspect.

Wolf also talks about the lack of transparency, safety studies, and the absolute disregard for long-term studies though vaccine mandates were passed around. Wolf advocates for a more cautious approach around vaccines altogether after the COVID fiasco and the public health implications.

You MUST check out this book. Naomi Wolf does an excellent job exposing the medical industry.

Check it out here.

Japan Raises Alarms about Spike Proteins