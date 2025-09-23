Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew K Boggs's avatar
Andrew K Boggs
9h

The DOJ/FBI, Senate/House Committees, and the DNI should proceed as if the pre-emptive pardons do not exist. When the 1st case is dismissed, and it will be, the prosecution needs to appeal all the way to the SCOTUS. When they rule that the pre-emptive pardon is an illegal fiction, the Deep State smoke will be blown away and their mirrors shattered. Some will cooperate for real clemency. Follow the money.

The federal government has very few legitimate functions. Other than MAHA, there is nothing more important that the government should be doing than rooting out the Deep State.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Toddy's avatar
Toddy
9h

Oh he had a clue alright. He did too. He had his own brand of evil and he chose his way. He is guilty. Maybe not as much, as Fauci, but guilty enough.

Its evil and it ought to have been taken care of by now. Why isn't Fauci in jail yet????????..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture