Biden didn't have a clue. He was a Deep State puppet.

Fauci was a mad scientist drunk on power. He knew exactly what he was doing.

St. Thomas Aquinas maintained that evil is ignorance of the good.

Biden was ignorant, and evil forces inside the government under his watch used that ignorance to cover their tracks.

Fauci smiled from the shadows.

Aquinas was wrong: evil is intentionally thwarting the good.

Satan knew it was wrong to blaspheme against God.

The Deep State knew it was wrong to pardon people like Mad Anthony Fauci and Loonie Liz Cheney before they had even been charged with a crime.

Is it legal? The Left doesn't care.

By the time it all gets sorted out, it’ll be old news.

In Washington, D.C., old news gets thrown in the garbage heap because nobody has the political cajones to pursue justice.

Rand Paul knows all of this. And he’s sick of it.

“This raises even more questions about the Biden administration’s use of the autopen,” Paul posted on X.

“Makes you wonder if Dr. Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon was actually signed by the former president.”

Pardoning people before they have been charged with a crime doesn't make sense. Does that feebleminded Biden come up with the plan?

Nope. He didn’t even review the warrants, according to the New York Post.

The paranoid Deep State was trying to save itself from crimes it knew it had committed.

It was all smoke and mirrors.

The Autopen Was The President

During his final days in office, the Biden administration granted sweeping clemency grants.

The flurry of activity whipped up a dark cloud of concern inside the West Wing and the Justice Department.

How were they supposed to make sure Deranged Joe’s wishes were accurately implemented?

How could they when it was unclear whether Biden was even consulted before thousands of pardons were announced?

The Left lives through smoke and mirrors.

A little doubt can go a long way.

How long? Biden’s auto-penned signature wasn’t affixed to three documents listing about 2,500 commutation recipients until the last second, when Sleepy Joe was, well, likely asleep.

The emails obtained by The Post show Biden orally approved commutations for inmates jailed for crack cocaine offenses on Jan. 11.

Biden’s auto-penned signature wasn’t stamped on three documents that listed about 2,500 names until the morning of Jan. 17.

There was a hot debate over “who to include in the mass pardons and how to modify their sentences.”

It came to a boil late on the night of Jan. 16.

According to The Post:

Then-White House Staff Secretary Stef Feldman, a key gatekeeper of the presidential autopen, wrote to West Wing lawyers she needed evidence Biden had consented before she authorized a mechanical signature on one of the most sweeping acts of clemency in American history.

There wasn’t any evidence. Time for some smoke and mirrors.

“I’m going to need email from [Deputy Assistant to the President] Rosa [Po] on original chain confirming P[resident] signs off on the specific documents when they are ready,” Feldman wrote at 9:16 p.m. to five other Biden aides.

White House counsel Tyeesha Dixon—one of Feldman’s email recipients—forwarded the message to Michael Posada six minutes later.

Posada was a big gun, the chief of staff to the White House counsel’s office.

“Michael, thoughts on how to handle this?” Dixon asked, referring to the documents authorizing clemency. “He doesn’t review the warrants.”

“Ok talked to Stef,” Posada replied.

If Biden didn't review the warrants, who did?

“We will just need something from Rosa once the documents are ready confirming that the 21 people commuted to home confinement are who the president signed off on in the document titled X, and the # individuals listed in document titled Y are those with crack powder disparities who the president intended to commute,” Posada wrote.

“Basically, something from Rosa making clear that the documents accurately reflect his decision. If you can give me a blurb whenever they are ready to suggest to Rosa, I can pass along.”

The scramble for legitimacy took place well outside of Biden’s regular working schedule.

That means Sleepy Joe was likely in la la land.

The mass clemency was announced hours later, at 4:59 a.m., while Joe was likely still dreaming of smelling a little girl's hair.

A Trump White House official told The Post,“‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ might be a funny movie, but the president not being in control of the White House is a horror.”

That’s an understatement. Biden’s White House was full of Freddy Krueger’s bent on turning the American Dream into a nightmare.

“The American public deserves to know how Joe Biden’s staff were actually in the driver’s seat.”

Indeed.

We now know who was driving the car off the cliff: the Deep State.

They knew it was illegal, and they did it anyway.

That’s evil.

Are they going to get away with it?

If good men do nothing, yes.

It makes you wonder. It’s making Rand Paul wonder, too.