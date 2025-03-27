Help support Rand Paul Review by upgrading your subscription!

The tyrannical measures employed in the name of stopping COVID proved to be far more dangerous than the virus itself. Whether it was decimating the economy via lockdowns or hurting children’s education by keeping them out of schools, this country suffered greatly, thanks to the whims of left wing tyrants.

Making matters even worse, none of the aforementioned mitigation efforts rendered success.

Six feet of social distancing did nothing to keep the virus from spreading. The overhyped vaccines didn’t even stop their recipients from catching COVID and spreading it to others.

Time and time again, the powers that be lied to Americans to control us, make us fearful, and justify their dictatorial mandates.

Years later, we still haven’t fully grasped everything that transpired during this period in our country. However, fairly new developments now show that the Biden administration spent a staggering sum of $1 billion to promote malicious COVID propaganda.

Wasteful Spending at Its Worst

Under Biden’s purview, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) quickly got to work. Hiring public relations firm Fors Marsh Group, HHS had one clear agenda in mind: getting the COVID jab in Americans’ arms by any means necessary.

In order to make that happen, the Biden regime intentionally exaggerated the fatality rates of COVID. Tacking onto this, Fors Marsh Group made sure to bury evidence showing that COVID vaccines weren’t able to prevent virus transmission after all.

To some extent, the propaganda campaign, unfortunately, worked.

Millions of Americans received these jabs under totally false pretenses. Others got immunized out of fear they’d lose their jobs or their kids would be banned from attending school.

HHS’ insidious agenda and actions alongside their hired public relations firm further escalated from there.

They Didn’t Only Lie About Vaccines

While the Biden administration clearly wanted folks vaccinated to line big pharma’s pockets, they lied about much more than the effectiveness of these shots.