At the height of COVID is when most Americans became aware of mRNA vaccines. These shots were rolled out by the healthcare establishment.

Publicly, everyone heard that such vaccines were effective, safe, and needed to stop coronavirus. Yet, behind the scenes, medical officials knew making money - not protecting people’s health - was the true goal.

Unfortunately, critics of mRNA vaccines have been proven right. These jabs are now credibly linked to causing heart problems, blood complications, and even deaths. Worse yet, vaccine manufacturers got off scot free, thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

Big pharma isn’t letting up, either. In early June, news broke that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a fast track for two new COVID vaccines.

However, that doesn’t mean mRNA is going away by any means. As a matter of fact, big government has been preparing to unleash dangerous mRNA technology on the public for quite some time.

Breaking news revealing all the sordid details should concern each and every one of us.

This Technology Isn’t Safe For the Human Body

When most Americans hear about mRNA vaccines, they understandably think about big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer or Moderna. However, while these companies are responsible for unleashing experimental jabs, they’re not the masterminds behind mRNA technology.

That credit belongs to none other than the United States military.

