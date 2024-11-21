When COVID made national headlines in this country several years ago, many Americans could intuitively sense that something wasn’t right. From the jump, the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 was blown out of proportion. Every news story covering it was designed to instill panic and fear among the general population.

It wasn’t long before people were not to leave their homes, go to work, or otherwise live their lives as normal human beings. Then, “non-essential” businesses got shut down and Americans watched their livelihoods crumble before their very eyes.

As time went on, the public learned that COVID posed the most danger to the elderly and persons with pre-existing health conditions. The average individual, on the other hand, was not likely to suffer adverse impacts from this virus; however, that didn’t stop the medical establishment from pushing one-size-fits-all solutions.

Years later, the extent to which Americans were deceived and conned continues coming to light. This time, we’re learning that SARS-CoV-2 itself, the respiratory illness that supposedly engendered what we came to know as COVID-19, was never what big pharma claimed it to be.

The Longest Con in American History