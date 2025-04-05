More and more people have been showing support for the previous kooky lab leak theory of 2020. Boris Johnson was one of the latest politicians to follow suit, comparing the Wuhan Lab to a witches' brew from Macbeth.

In a recent jaw-dropper, a guest on the Bill Maher show slammed Fauci for his role in gain of function research since 2014. Even the left is beginning to turn on Fauci for his heinous medical crimes.

The US government ran one of the greatest Psyops ever on the American population during Covid. However, people are beginning to come together to have common sense talks about these topics. Bill Maher is even on his way to meet Trump soon, and these leftist cultists absolutely hate it.



Fauci is one of the worst medical criminals this country has seen. He has had multiple weapons of choice, including AZT, remdesivir (run death is near), and of course, the mRNA vaccines.

An Unsuspected Fauci Basher: The Bill Maher Show



The conspiracy theorists have won again. The lab leak theory has slowly but surely transformed from a conspiracy theory to a widely accepted cause of the covid pandemic.



Bill Maher, one of the last standing sane democrats, recently had a guest on his show who slammed Fauci’s gain of function research.

Most people thought that Obama put a pause on gain of function research in 2014. The sad reality is that we merely closed US research sites at the time and relocated everything to China. The rest is history.



It’s nice to see the right and left slowly unite on this. After all, medical ethics should be a commonly shared goal among political parties.





Here’s Why Fauci’s Pardon REALLY Begins in 2014