Rand Paul just shed light public onto what health agencies have been hushing for years: government scientists earn over $1 billion in secret royalties from Pfizer and Moderna while creating the policies that generate those royalties.

This is not some abstract bureaucratic footnote. It is proof of how transparency becomes optional to those who are responsible for public health and how conflicts of interest become standard operating procedure.

The outrage is not abstract; taxpayers finance the research then watch as officials profit from those results without disclosing the money flow.

Royalty pipeline runs straight through NIH

The numbers Rand Paul lays out aren’t small change or rounding errors. They represent systematic payments coming from companies whose products the government evaluates, approves and promotes.

When these same scientists possess financial stakes in those products every claim about safety/effectiveness is marked with an asterisk that the public has no knowledge of.

What is that asterisk? It’s explained below for subscribers.