When it comes to COVID, keeping up with all the lies repeatedly fed to Americans is getting increasingly difficult.

The first lie was that “15 days to slow the spread” would be the extent of various restrictions on people working, going outside, and otherwise living their lives. Shortly thereafter, vaccine mandates emerged, with the promise that taking these jabs would eliminate the virus.

As we all know, the virus was not, in fact, eliminated.

Then, corrupt government bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci lied about the US government funding gain of research. Eventually, it came to light that the National Institutes of Health actually did fund this work; though Americans who suspected this “prematurely” were gaslit as conspiracy theorists.

Unfortunately, even years later, more lies and coverups continue coming to light. One of the latest deals with the United Kingdom’s MI6 and its knowledge about COVID.

Every American Deserves to Know the Truth