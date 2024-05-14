A woman is a “human female.” Please send this to leftists. They seem confused about the basic facts of life and biology.
Most if not all leftists act as if the Constitution has nothing to do with Christian values and ethics. How else could they conclude that the law should undergird gender or species confusion?
