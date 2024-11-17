The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a credibility problem. Once-vaunted experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump COVID advisor Dr. Deborah Birx have eroded trust in medical bureaucrats who work for big government but are out for themselves.

The distrust caused by Fauci and crew bounced off the CDC like a superball off a concrete sidewalk. It’s business as usual–the people be damned.

The mega-agency is now recommending COVID vaccines for 6-month-old babies and children up to 4 years old. If that’s not enough, the all-wise medical bureaucrats aren't recommending just a single dose of the vaccine; they want you to inject your child with three.

Ireland’s National Immunisation Office, in comparison, does NOT routinely recommend children 6 months to 4 years who are healthy get a dose of a COVID vaccine. Do they know something the CDC doesn’t?

Why not? Could it be because kids don’t need a COVID vaccine if they are otherwise healthy and have no problem fighting it off on their own?

The CDC didn't back up the recommendation with scientific studies showing “decreased hospitalization or death in children aged 6 months to 4 years old,” according to Sen. Rand Paul.

They didn’t back up the claim with science, because they couldn’t. In May of this year, the journal Nature published an article that concluded, “The risk-benefit profile of COVID-19 vaccination in children remains uncertain.” The study was focused on children 5-11 years old, not babies.

As far as kids 6 months to 4 years, there is little information on the risks of vaccines for the latest variants of the COVID virus.

Dr. Scott Atlas, who during the pandemic bucked “conventional wisdom”–a synonym for collective stupidity–told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, “There is no risk to children from Covid-19. I don’t know why people deny this.”

Atlas, a Senior Fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, approached the pandemic by focusing on hospitalizations and death rates. In July 2020, both were decreasing though there was an increase in positive cases at the time.

When it comes to children, Atlas concluded the chance of significant illness from the flu was far greater than serious illness from COVID-19.

That was then, this is now, and not much has changed.

Why Would Government Push Non-Scientific Vaccines?

When Sen. Paul quipped, “Pfizer drug reps…Uh, I mean, the Biden/Harris CDC,” it wasn't a joke.

The line separating Big Pharma and Big Government Bureaucracy has become so blurred to the point of invisibility. When it comes to Big Pharma, like most big corporations, they are primarily concerned with the bottom line. Translation: they're after profits.

Big Gov bureaucrats are concerned with money too–the money in their back pockets. Fauci, it turns out, wasn't alone when it came to padding his wallet at the taxpayers’ expense.

And the money wasn’t pouring in just from the COVID pandemic. Raking in personal wealth is par for the course for National Institutes of Health bureaucrats. The NIH is a division of the Department of Health and Human Services(DHS)–just like the CDC.

OpenTheBooks founder Adam Andrzejewski did a deep dive into the matter and found that “As the most recognized official at NIH, Dr. Anthony Fauci was the face of the third-party royalties controversy. But our investigation was about a lot more than any single scientist.”

“In 2005, the Associated Press got an unredacted database, and they found that Fauci had burned down all the firewalls. He had received $45,000 of royalties for an AIDs therapeutic that he had invented,” Andrzejewski said.

“It was about allowing for scrutiny of these records for potential conflicts of interest, public health implications, and even national security implications for all of us,” Andrzejewski continued. “Every American should understand the stakes in play when public health guidance is released by the federal government.”

In an interview with Russell Brand, Andrzejewski said that Fauci had a history of investing taxpayer dollars into his inventions and raking in royalties. NIH experts benefited from “$1.4 billion in secret third-party royalties over the past 12 years,” Andrzejewski said.

The interview took place in Jan. 2023. It doesn’t look like DHHS sent down a directive to change and it’s business as usual at the CDC and NIH.

“Is anyone surprised that the public is now hesitant to believe ANY CDC recommendations?” Sen. Paul asked in his post.

If anyone is surprised, they’ve been living in the dark and need to come to the light. Big Gov Bureaucracy–AKA The Swamp–is incorrigibly corrupt in high places. Big shots in the CDC, NIH, and DHHS care about science–their raison d'être–only when it benefits them.

They don’t care about children at all.