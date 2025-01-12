Ten years ago, the average American trusted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Everyone was led to believe that this top agency was protecting public health and providing reliable information.

All of this was turned upside down when COVID emerged. Tragically, the CDC played an intentional role in not just promoting rushed COVID vaccines, but also lying to Americans about the impacts of these shots.

We were told that such vaccinations would contain the virus and stop its spread. Instead, COVID kept spreading and Americans suffered adverse impacts from receiving jabs that were made in a matter of months.

In 2025, things have spiraled so far out of control that the CDC can no longer deny what every American sees without our own two eyes. This explains the healthcare agency’s latest (and viral) confession about COVID vaccines.

They’re Sending Americans to an Early Grave

In recent weeks, the CDC has come forward to admit that Americans getting COVID vaccines are suffering from strokes shortly thereafter. Sadly, this isn’t all that shocking. From the moment these immunizations came to market, many people warned that it happened way too soon.

Traditionally, vaccines undergo development, testing, and analysis for around five years. This is necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness. It is also important to study potential dangers, yet all these steps were bypassed in the name of a major payday for BIG PHARMA.

Far too often, strokes are fatal.

Even in cases when someone survives, they can be left with lasting health changes that impact their ability to independently navigate the world. Let’s be clear on one thing: from the very beginning, the CDC knew Americans could suffer medical harm from taking rushed-to-market shots.

Yet, that didn’t matter more than the healthcare establishment raking in millions of dollars.

Getting Real Justice Will be an Uphill Battle