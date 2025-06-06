Get 50% off for 1 year

Rand Paul Review needs YOUR help to continue Making America Great Again.

Political correctness has run amok, encouraging people to trade free speech for the false promise of government support

Imagine being afraid of a word. That’s the reality of Democrats in the United States and leftists around the world.

Lefties far and wide readily relinquish free speech in exchange for social safety nets that inevitably tear apart at the seams.

Rand Paul is issuing a siren call, warning Americans that freedom of speech is in jeopardy. As often pointed out by libertarians like Elon Musk, freedom of individual expression is essential for the survival of our democracy.

Do We Value Freedom or State Control?

Paul, Musk, and Republicans across the land are free speech absolutists for a reason. If we give an inch on the free speech issue, momentum builds for the gradual erosion of other freedoms.

One such freedom is the freedom to cast votes in democratic elections. A citizenry that cannot speak freely is one ruled by tyrannical overloads, be it explicit or hidden.

"We’re either a free society governed by the Constitution, or we’re not. We need to challenge hate with reason, not censorship." - Senator Rand Paul

Even if we don’t lose our democracy, freedom of speech is under attack on the internet.

In particular, freedom of speech has been assailed on social media. Until Elon Musk took over X, freedom of speech was suppressed on Twitter.

Meta’s head Mark Zuckerberg admitted to quashing free speech on his platform at the behest of the Biden administration.

Though hurtful, hate speech is free speech protected by the Constitution. Elon Musk is the only maverick among the power elite willing to platform those who post hate speech.

For that, Elon should be commended.

Do We Value Freedom or Safe Spaces?

If the Democrats had their way, a lengthy list of words and phrases would be eliminated from the public discourse, both online and offline. In exchange, leftist leaders would provide nothing but more political corruption.

On the opposite side of the aisle stand libertarians like Rand Paul. Paul insists censorship is an integral component of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency’s (CISA) oversight mission.

CISA is working with the top social media platforms for what seem to be nefarious purposes.

“I’m going to do everything possible to try to prevent CISA from censoring speech, and I think they have been involved with censorship.” Rand Paul

The Kentucky senator even went as far as introducing an official Act to protect the right to speak freely.

Dubbed the Free Speech Protection Act to Safeguard Americans’ First Amendment Rights Against Government Censorship, the Act is written to prioritize individual liberty.

Inside Paul’s Proposed Legislation

Paul’s proposed legislation bars federal government workers and even contractors from censoring or compromising free speech as permitted under the First Amendment.

Those who violate the rule would be subject to significant penalties for violations. Paul’s penalties include terminating programs and authorities that dare to threaten free speech or any other right protected by the Constitution.

The Kentucky senator wants to guarantee grant money is not given to entities that aim to categorize media outlets as agents of disinformation or misinformation. Paul also wants to force executive branch agencies to provide reports divulging the ongoing dialogue between content providers and executive branch agencies.

“Recent unsettling disclosures illustrate how the federal government has leveraged taxpayer-funded resources to collude with social media companies and censor disfavored speech on topics from COVID-19 to U.S. elections.” – Senator Paul

Paul is also pushing to prevent agencies from using Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exemptions for the purposes of thwarting transparency.

Such exemptions have the potential to prevent the public from accessing information about communications between government and media outlets.

Paul Needs More Support

Though three senators in Mike Lee, Cynthia Lummis, and Eric Schmitt cosponsored the bill, their support alone won’t suffice.

Democrats should extend an olive branch in the spirit of liberty, crossing the aisle to support freedom of individual expression.

“Americans are free people, and we do not take infringements upon our liberties lightly. The time has come for resistance and to reclaim our God-given right to free expression. Under my Free Speech Protection Act the government will no longer be able to cloak itself in secrecy to undermine the First Amendment rights of Americans.” – Rand Paul

Lest we not forget, it wasn’t long ago when the Democrats were the free speech party. The political left must now swallow its pride and do what’s right in the name of freedom.

Without free speech, America won’t be the “City Upon a Hill” that it claims to be.