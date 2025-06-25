Get 60% off for 1 year

The release of the COVID vaccine in this country is one of the worst decisions ever made in America. This jab came out far too soon, without undergoing the critical tests and analysis needed to ensure its safety.

Instead, pharmaceutical companies were driven by greed and money. They wanted a major payday and didn’t care about the people who would suffer as a result of this.

To this day, so many Americans are dealing with the ramifications of big pharma’s actions. Some are dead because they took the COVID jab, while others have lifelong ramifications like heart issues.

Unfortunately, the malice of companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson even extends to children. For quite some time, COVID vaccines have been on the recommended list of immunizations for our nation’s youngest population.

Thanks to the Trump administration, however, children will be protected from these vaccinations moving forward.

A Major Change Made by the Health and Human Services Department

In May, it was announced that the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department would do away with the CDC’s COVID vaccine recommendation. To be clear, the vaccine will no longer be recommended for children, teenagers, or pregnant women.

This has been a long time coming. COVID vaccines come with a serious risk of heart inflammation within the aforementioned demographics. Pregnant women, in particular, are proven to reap zero benefits from the jab.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the HHS Department as secretary, holds the legal authority to make these decisions.

Quite frankly, it’s been a long time coming.

