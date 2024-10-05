The CIA was paid to lie to you about Covid. From the House Oversight Committee, we learn in a bombshell report that “The CIA was paid to change its assessment on the origins of Covid-19.” If this whistleblower testimony is validated, the U.S. government has deliberately violated the Covid Origins Act.

The government also refused to provide a list of names of scientists who fell ill while working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, even though they were aware of who these scientists were.

As Senator Josh Hawley states, “I am not happy that this administration [Biden-Harris] continues to flaunt, flout, and completely ignore laws passed unanimously and in a bipartisan vote.”

Hawley can’t figure out why they want to lie to the American people, but when you realize the government is complicit in mass murder, of course, the Deep State is going to cover their tracks.