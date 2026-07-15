Two words. That’s all it took for Rand Paul to sum up an entire economic system that has starved, jailed, and killed more people than almost any ideology in human history.

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Paul shared a clip of President Trump speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, adding a caption as blunt as it gets. Communism is poison. Nothing more needed to be said, because Trump had already said plenty.

Standing before reporters at the summit, Trump delivered one of the sharpest breakdowns of communism’s actual sales pitch that a sitting president has offered in years. Communism is easy to sell, he told the press pool, joking that he could be the greatest communist in history, right up there with Lenin. The pitch writes itself, he explained. Free rent for the rest of your life.

Why does that pitch keep working, decade after decade, country after country?

Because nobody advertises the part that comes next. What they don’t say, Trump continued, is that you’ll be living in squalor within twelve months. The free house promised to one family gets seized from another family first, and once that pattern starts, Trump warned, it doesn’t stay contained to housing. You’ll have murders all over the place.

That’s not hyperbole dressed up as a punchline. That’s the actual historical record. Trump called communism a disaster proven across thousands of years and different names, all landing in the same place. Bread lines. Secret police. Neighbors informing on neighbors. The Soviet Union tried it. Mao’s China tried it. Venezuela is still living through it right now. Every version promises abundance and delivers scarcity, then blames the scarcity on everyone except the ideology itself.

Trump didn’t stop at the historical pattern. He tied the warning directly to what he’s watching unfold at home. What’s forming is communism in the country, he told reporters, describing the threat as bigger than anything the nation has faced since Pearl Harbor or September 11th. Once a country goes communist, he said, it never comes back.

That’s a heavy claim. It’s also one Paul, a man who has spent his career warning about government overreach in every form it takes, clearly didn’t feel needed softening.

Isn’t it worth asking why this warning is landing now, specifically?

Because the political ground has shifted fast. Trump’s comments came weeks after Zohran Mamdani’s win in New York City’s mayoral race, a breakthrough for democratic socialism that was quickly followed by several more socialist primary victories in the same city. What used to be a fringe position inside the Democratic coalition is now winning elections in the financial capital of the world. Trump connected that dot explicitly, framing the rise of these campaigns as the early stage of exactly the pattern he was describing on stage in Turkey.

Reaction split predictably along familiar lines. Critics seized on Trump’s Lenin comparison as an odd flex for a sitting American president to make on a world stage. Supporters heard something else entirely, a blunt refusal to dress up a failed ideology in gentler language just because polling shows it’s gaining traction with younger voters.

Paul’s two word response cut straight through both reactions. He didn’t engage with the joke about Lenin or the political theater of a NATO press conference. He named the actual stakes. Poison doesn’t announce itself as poison. It gets dressed up as free rent, free housing, free everything, right up until the moment the promise collapses and takes the people who believed it down with it.

That’s the argument Trump made standing next to NATO’s blue and white backdrop in Ankara, and it’s the argument Paul has been making in one form or another for his entire career. Some ideas don’t get less dangerous just because a new generation is hearing the pitch for the first time.