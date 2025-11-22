Sen. Rand Paul is calling for the courts to decide whether Sleepy Joe Biden had a clue about who was being granted autopen pardons.

“The new report from @GOPoversight calls into question President Biden’s pardons,” Paul posted on X, “including Anthony Fauci’s.”

“It’s time for the courts to decide which pardons are valid and which ones are not,” Paul concluded.

Biden’s Whitehouse was a lot like Leo’s Catholic Synod, absent a pope. Endless meetings where everybody argues about nothing and agrees with the party line. Where there is no boss, everybody’s boss.

It’s all fine and dandy until the party line pardons anyone and everyone who holds the party line, even if they are likely responsible for the deaths of over one million people, and that’s just in the United States.

One would assume that Biden himself would have to sign off on a pardon for a criminal of this magnitude, such as Anthony Fauci.

Sen. Paul caught Fauci “redhanded” when the bad doctor lied about his role in funding gain-of-function research at the infamous Wuhan Lab, the birthplace of COVID.

Fauci figured he was off the hook when someone in the Biden administration—or rather something called the autopen—issued him a pardon.

Not so fast, Fauci. You may not have outrun the long arm of the law quite yet.

The Autopen Was On, But Biden Wasn’t Home

The House Oversight Committee has concluded that at least some of Biden’s pardons were invalid and is calling on the Justice Department to investigate.

Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, claims the final report on the autopen investigation proves that many of President Biden’s autopen orders—not just pardons—were, in fact, invalid.

“The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history,” Comer said in a statement.

That’s saying a lot considering all of the scandals—many of them conjoined to Biden’s weaponized DOJ—Biden and crew engineered.

“As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid,” Comer continued.

Deceiving the public is nothing new for Deep State politicians and their media counterparts who spin yarns to gaslight, deflect, and subvert the truth. They are masters of the lie.

But when the deception spills over into attempted coups—J6, The Russia Hoax—and mass murder—the morbidly mishandled and fiendishly funded COVID debacle, it’s no longer just a politician’s lying game.

It’s blind Marxism running amok, no checks and no balances. It’s Stalinism without Stalin.

Until, that is, a new sheriff rides into town. In this case, that would be James Comey and the House Oversight posse.

“Executive actions performed by the Biden White House staff and signed by autopen are null and void,” said Comer.

Blatant disregard for all things decent comes at a price. Fauci and others who turned their backs on the Constitution and betrayed the American people must pay.

“We are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of these executive actions and scrutinize key Biden aides who took the Fifth to hide their participation in the cover-up.”

Their silence is a confession.

“We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability.”

If there is no accountability, the Deep State wins, and America will no longer be a Constitutional Republic.

Instead of the United States of America, we’ll have the United Marxists of Communism.

Can you say, “Totalitarianism”?

The Lack Of Proof Is The Proof

According to Just the News, the Oversight Committee concluded “that senior Biden White House staff illegally exercised the president’s authority on his behalf by directing the use of the autopen and failed to document the office’s decision-making processes.”

The investigation revealed “alarming deficiencies” in both documentation and chain of custody for key decisions supposedly made by Sleepy Joe himself.

“In some cases, President Biden was only said to have approved certain actions verbally or without a clear record of the decision memorialized by his staff,” according to the committee’s report.

If you don’t keep records, they can’t be used against you. So-called “verbal” orders by Biden are only as good as his memory.

“Remember, Joe? You told us to throw parents who disagreed with Woke school boards to the wolves and spy on Traditional Catholics,” a staffer might ask Biden.

“Um,” Sleepy Joe replies, yawning, “uh, um, oh, yes, yes, I remember now,” before nodding off to sleep.

During four meetings between December 2024 and January 2025, Sleepy Joe was said to have given “verbal approval” for his wide-ranging clemency actions.

These included “commutations for CARES Act home confinement recipients, federal death row inmates, and crack-powder sentencing disparities, as well as Biden family pardons.”

If Sleepy Joe remembers any of them, it will be the latter. Biden takes care of Bidens first—and, apparently, sometimes only.

Though there were emails after the fact that detailed Biden’s presence at the four meetings, “the National Archives said it possessed no contemporaneous staff notes from any meeting attendees that could confirm that the former president was present at those meetings or gave verbal approval to those clemency acts.”

Why? Presumably because Biden wasn’t really there, as there is no real proof to suggest otherwise.

The absence of evidence “deems those actions taken through use of the autopen as void.”

The committee’s final report calls on the Trump DOJ to review Sleepy Joe’s pardons and executive actions.

“The validity of the executive actions allegedly approved and signed (largely by autopen) by President Biden must be reviewed to determine whether legal action is necessary to ameliorate consequences of any illegitimate pardons granted, or executive actions implemented, throughout the Biden Autopen Presidency,” the Oversight Committee concluded.

It’s all there—the lack of proof that Biden gave orders to sign pardons and executive orders.

Will the Deep State Marxists who were running the White House be allowed to hide in the empty spaces created by a lack of documentation and serious breaches in the chain of custody?

Time will tell. The future of the country rides on the answer.