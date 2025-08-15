The medical establishment’s corruption is very well documented; yet far too many people still don’t know everything that happens behind the scenes. In 2025, big pharma remains a very well oiled machine, designed to bring in profit, no matter the cost.

All of this is part of a much larger ecosystem. The mainstream media and even various regulatory agencies are in on it. They’re deeply invested in keeping everything running smoothly. This way, all the power players get their pockets lined.

Never mind what happens to everyday Americans who are steamrolled in the process.

Far too often, the medical establishment also benefits from a two tiered justice system. Look no further than people like Dr. Anthony Fauci. During COVID, his net worth increased by over $7 million. To this day, he’s enjoying a cushy retirement, as ordinary Americans struggle to afford groceries.

Rooting out corruption in the medical establishment will be a long, complex process…but it’s not impossible. To get the ball rolling, we first have to name the problem and then take decisive action against it.

This is exactly what Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is now doing.

NIH Officials Collude With Shady Corporations

In a perfect world, the system of checks and balances would stop the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other agencies from partaking in corrupt cronyism. Unfortunately, we’re a long way from this happening.

As pointed out by Sen. Paul in a recent op-ed, over 2,400 scientists from the NIH padded their pockets with royalty payments over the past ten years. They didn’t just get chump change either. On average, each scientist received about $130,000.

Many of these royalties stemmed from backroom deals cut with large corporations. Though unsurprisingly, the NIH isn’t too keen on revealing the exact sources of their funds. It benefits them greatly to keep their cards close to the vest, rather than being straightforward.

These bureaucrats know exactly what they’re doing, too. When speaking before Congress, even Fauci conceded that a “conflict of interest” could stem from publicizing more information about said royalty payments.

Nevertheless, one thing is for sure: NIH scientists are buddying up with many of the same corporations they’re supposed to conduct oversight of.

What could possibly go wrong here?

We Can Already See Where This is Going

When bureaucrats and big companies collude behind the scenes, America is worse off for it. While the NIH continues blocking government officials’ efforts at transparency, Sen. Paul’s critical work has nonetheless brought information to light.

Thus far, we know the NIH profited from Moderna royalties amid the latter’s “government funded” research for developing COVID vaccines. These are the same vaccines that caused countless Americans to have adverse reactions.

To this day, new jabs are being pumped out for the sake of profit. As far as we know, NIH scientists could very well cash in on additional Moderna royalties.

When this happens in America, it calls all of our regulatory systems into question. What’s to say that other agencies aren’t being bought and paid for? How can they effectively - and without prejudice - oversee certain companies when said companies are lining their pockets?

The NIH doesn’t want people to know or talk about this…but we have to. Otherwise, the bureaucrats involved in shady backdoor deals win.

It Was Never Supposed to be This Way

From their very inception, federal institutions were created to serve we the people. This is why the system of checks and balances exists in the first place. It’s also why this country has regulatory systems in place.

Yet, when individual NIH scientists make over $100,000 in royalties, they’re going to remain beholden to companies paying them off. The best interests of this country take a back seat each and every time.

Sen. Paul is urging everyone across the country to understand just how dangerous this is. With each payoff, the lack of transparency hurts everyday Americans, while enabling elites to line their pockets.

To bring about change, the Kentucky lawmaker introduced a new bill known as the Royalty Transparency Act. This will play a pivotal role in eliminating bureaucratic corruption once and for all.

Don’t Believe the NIH is an Outlier

Rarely does foul play exist in a vacuum. While we know the NIH isn’t operating above board, there are many other agencies like them. They, too, stand to profit from royalties and other bribes that eliminate transparency or checks and balances.

In 2025, Congress should start looking into this more closely. The collective medical establishment, given its track record, ought to undergo immediate review. Other entities with considerable power also need to be investigated accordingly.

Republicans currently have the congressional power to make some serious changes. Now is the moment to act. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate should pass the Royalty Transparency Act and get it on President Trump’s desk effective immediately.