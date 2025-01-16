Soon President Trump will return to the White House to begin his second term. This comes years after Democrats first rigged the 2020 election against him, forcing the nation to endure a series of unprecedented failures under the Biden regime.

While the Deep State did not manage to steal the 2024 presidential race, it doesn’t mean they’re going to quietly go into the night. In fact, they’re working around the clock to sabotage President Trump at every turn, along with harm the millions of Americans who voted for him.

Just days before January 20, we’re already seeing this.

New developments have since revealed that a “quad-demic” is being drummed up, right in time for Trump’s second presidential term.

COVID 2.0 on Steroids —Right in Time for the January 20th Inauguration

Multiple public health officials have come out with warnings that yet another pandemic, this time on a larger scale, is expected to come. This time, it’ll involve not just COVID, but also the flu, norovirus, and RSV.

Unsurprisingly, the medical community already announced a series of available vaccines that Americans can take for supposed “protection.” If things stay on this current trajectory, it won’t be long before a 4-in-1 immunization gets rolled out, along with a series of booster shots.