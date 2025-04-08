At long last, Trump’s second term is shining a clear spotlight on corruption that’s plagued the government. At the crux of the problem are corrupt officials who care more about furthering their own power than working on America’s behalf.

Trump is shaking this up not just by returning to office, but also by greenlighting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This agency was created with the express purpose of discovering, rooting out, and ultimately ending bad acts in government.

With every passing day, new developments reveal just how much trouble our country has been in. Though the latest updates shine a light on new levels of waste that most people couldn’t have imagined in their wildest dreams.

Putting Our Tax Money Into the Shredder

Taking to X, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul drew attention to Democrats forcing taxpayers to waste $300,000 on ensuring “food justice” for “trans farmers.”

That’s barely the tip of the iceberg, though.

When the radical left was running the show, they also decided to waste $600,000 on studying the monthly cycles of so-called “trans men,” aka biological women. While they were at it, another $2 billion was given to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The list of wasteful spending goes on and on. Thankfully, the DOGE has put an end to all of this, with many more shake ups to come.

On X, Sen. Paul called for Democrats who dislike Elon Musk to explain why they’re alright with US taxpayer dollars being wasted in such an egregious manner. So far, left-wing leaders with power in this country have yet to issue a response.

Somehow, that’s hardly surprising.