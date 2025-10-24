Democrats are shutting down the government until they can get healthcare for their precious illegals.

Rand Paul knows the Left better than they know themselves. He knows that they’ll do anything to seize and retain power—whether it’s an attempted coup or giving healthcare to illegal aliens.

Why give illegals free healthcare? That doesn’t make much sense when health insurance in the U.S. is the highest per capita in the world.

It makes even less sense when you realize that the U.S. is over $37 trillion in debt and either has to borrow money to pay for health care subsidies or print more money over at the Federal Reserve.

It’s a fool’s game, and Rand Paul knows it.

Why Not Give Illegals Free Health Insurance?

In a recent episode of the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton podcast, Sen. Paul made it plain why Democrats shut down the government.

Ostensibly, they are fighting to extend the health subsidies of Obamacare which are set to expire at the end of 2025.

In reality, they are trying to extend Obamacare to illegal aliens because Schumer and company caved into the demands of the far Left.

Schumer is scared to death that AOC is going to challenge his senate seat and he’ll go to any length to keep his position.

That’s what Leftists do. They crave power and will do anything to hang onto it once they achieve it.

Why does the Left want to extend Obamacare to illegal aliens? Because that’s why they let them stream over the border like a herd of stampeding buffalo.

If you give illegals free housing, free healthcare, free food, and freedom itself, they’re likely to vote for the party that set out a “Welcome” mat and opened the borders wide.

But illegals aren’t allowed to vote, right? That’s what the Democrats keep yelling at us. It’s against the law. It can’t happen.

But it does.

One Illegal, One Vote?

Leftists are out yelling from the rooftops that conservatives are liars when they claim that illegal aliens receive government health care.

In the interview with Clay and Buck, Paul pointed out that illegals do vote in U.S. elections, even though it’s against the law.

When illegals vote, the Left will do anything to make sure they vote for them. Why else give the free healthcare, free housing, free food, and all the rest?

According to The Heritage Foundation, in Virginia, “more than 11,000 aliens were initially listed on the state’s voter roll within the past decade.”

“In New Jersey, at least 616 known aliens ended up in the state’s voter registration system just a few years ago.”

“Since 2021, nearly 200 aliens were initially on voter rolls in Arizona.”

The numbers look small when compared with the general population. It doesn’t matter. The numbers reveal the Left’s game plan.

The Heritage Foundation report states, “alien voting is not limited to one individual state or region. For another, alien voting has spanned years and is not limited to one election cycle.”

Illegal aliens voting can change the outcome of close elections, especially in local races where turnouts may be just a couple of thousand votes.

The Left works from the ground up, the top down, and will play both sides against the middle. Anything to win.

“Given the lack of verification of citizenship of those registering to vote, the problem is no doubt worse than these numbers would indicate, since election officials seem to find out about aliens on the voter rolls almost by accident.”

Who knows how many illegal aliens they’d find voting if they actually looked?

Something’s rotten in America: It’s called The Left.

Simply put: Leftist’s only follow the laws that suit them—to hell with the rest.

Open Borders Payout

It bears repeating: The Left caters to illegals in the hopes that the illegals will return the favor in the voting booth.

Why else would the Biden administration open the borders wide to allow 14 million illegal aliens to stream into the country by 2023?

It’s the only thing that makes sense.

The next time you hear a Lefty calling the Republicans liars, there’s a good chance they’re the ones who are spewing the fibs.

When Leftists claim they are not seeking to fund healthcare for illegals with the government shutdown, they’re lying.

Here are the facts:

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would result in nearly $200 billion spent on healthcare for illegal immigrants and other non-citizens over the next decade — enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would once again allow those improperly granted asylum and parole under Biden’s open borders scheme to receive Medicaid.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would require Medicaid to pay more for emergency care provided to illegal aliens than it does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would allow California to continue exploiting a loophole to fund Medicaid for illegal aliens.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens—for which low-income American citizens are not eligible.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would repeal a generational $50 billion investment in rural healthcare.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would take Health Savings Accounts away from ten million American citizens.

The fact is that the Democrats don’t care about law and order. They only care about power. They are consumed by it. They will do anything to get it.

Especially if it means making America go broke.

Leftists aren’t being charitable when they offer free healthcare to illegal aliens. Don’t fall for that crap.

The only thing standing between you and the Left are men like Rand Paul and Donald Trump.

Trump and Paul may not agree on everything, but they agree that when the Left is on the horizon, something wicked this way comes.

