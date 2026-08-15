Senator Rand Paul turned an empty hearing room into the clearest evidence yet of where most Democrats stand on stopping fraud.

The message could not have been plainer. Most Democrats chose absence over engagement when the topic turned to government fraud and waste.

Empty seats replaced any defense or debate, leaving the obvious conclusion that fighting abuse of taxpayer money ranks low on their list.

Why Show Up When the Money Keeps Flowing

The pattern is familiar but still striking. Hearings meant to expose waste draw sparse attendance from the side that usually demands more spending. Rand Paul noted the missing members and the signal it sent about priorities.

This was not a scheduling accident. What’s the real agenda?

It’s revealed below for subscribers.