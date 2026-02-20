Big pharma launched a shameless assault on American medical liberties in the 2020s. These crooks were responsible for violating the population’s medical and religious freedoms and misinforming the public.



Our efforts to push back against the pharma companies, leftist politicians, federal agencies, and media companies are crucial in ensuring that no such violation takes place again in the future.



If companies like Pfizer had their way, nobody would be able to seek justice for wrongdoings, and all of the data about its medical misrepresentations would be buried for 75 years.



Luckily, the American government has the power, through both the federal and state levels, to launch attacks against the pharmaceutical industrial complex.



Pharma companies do not deserve immunity after all of the deception they performed in the 2020s. Most importantly, companies that were complacent in this madness by issuing vaccine mandates also deserve to face justice.



We need nothing short of a flurry of lawsuits to ensure that the elitists never again attempt to wage a war on our medical autonomy!

Let the Lawsuits Begin