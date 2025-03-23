Get 50% off for 1 year

Help support Rand Paul Review by upgrading your subscription

A German study may reveal what many have already deemed true: the COVID vaccines were way worse than COVID. Representative Rand Paul has suggested that Covid was created with backroom deals between Fauci and Big Pharma.

Even mainstream media is now reporting that the COVID vaccines created by Pfizer, Moderna, and the Deep State caused 6.9 times more pericarditis, and 6.1 times more myocarditis for a collective increase in heart disease of more than 13 times the baseline before Covid, as well as an increase in numerous other health risks, from reproductive and immune system failure to blood clots and turbo cancer.

But just how deadly were the Covid shots?

A German study suggests that mRNA vaccines – the very same “gene technology” used in COVID shots cause excess mortality.

Compiled mortality data from Frankfurt, Germany, gathered from 2020 to 2023 indicates that excess deaths were minimal during the initial pandemic years. Then there was a spike. Can you guess when it showed on the data charts? There were more deaths at the height of COVID-19 in late 2022, primarily among those who were vaccinated.

By this time the propaganda coming from three federal agencies along with Pfizer, and Moderna was intense.

COVID Vaccines: A Coordinated Act of War Developed by the Department of Defense and DARPA

Covid was developed with immense coordination between Anthony Fauci, the CIA, the Department of Defense (DoD), and DARPA, among other US government agencies like the CDC and FDA. It was a military plan created by the Deep State to cull the population, create a slave race, and kill as many people as possible if they couldn’t alter their reproductive systems for good.

It carried out the bullet points often touted by the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, and eugenist psychopaths. The DoD called it a “countermeasure” in shocking FOIA documents that have now been released.

Psychological warfare was used to get you to comply and take the vaccine. You were threatened with losing your job, potential death or extreme illness, guilt for infection of others if you didn’t get the vaccine, and a coordinated social media campaign to silence doctors, virologists, and your neighbor when they tried to warn you against the many documented side effects that the vaccines were causing.

Mark Zuckerberg told his staff not to get the vaccines while he was “pressured” by Biden to limit real conversation about the deathly outcomes people would experience should they get vaccinated.

This was a military operation, and the Deep State used every possible tactic to try to kill you, funded by your own tax dollars.

Covid Vaccines Caused People To Die: Now What?

There’s no sense pointing out that the Covid vaccines caused excess mortality rates if people continue to swallow whole, the lies told by the Deep State. The CDC Director is already suggesting people get COVID shots, as a “potential pandemic” coud arrive this Fall. They were also still telling people to get PCR tests and to use masks just a few months ago.

Incidentally, PCR tests failed their scientific review, and their own Nobel-prize winning maker admitted that they don’t work to test for Covid. It wasn’t designed to detect viruses. Moreover, Anthony Fauci himself admitted that masks don’t work to stop the spread of Covid.

If that’s not enough, they tried to swindle us all with bird flu. However, too many people paid attention to the fact that the Biden regime killed millions of chickens. This has nothing to do with another pandemic but was likely meant as its own act of war, and supply chain disruption for our food supply.

This is a small war compared to the vaccines though.

If you want to resist a multi-international crime ring and Big Pharma, you have to stop listening to liars and thieves. Don’t wait for trials. Don’t wait for people to hang. Take care of yourself and your family. The Deep State doesn’t care about your health and never did.

Get 50% off for 1 year