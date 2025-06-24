RPR relies on readers like you. Please consider upgrading your subscription!

The Left used the COVID pandemic to strangle virtue and promote hatred. They saw it as the perfect storm that would–once and for all–destroy Western civilization.

They failed. Instead of snuffing out the West’s mantra of “God, family, country,” the attempt to suppress virtues such as work and chastity while promoting vices such as adultery and lust ignited a revival of American values.

Put another way, the Left’s in-your-face grab for power “radicalized” the opposition.

Conservative commentator Wilfred Reilly was one such man. “This 'radicalized' me more than any other single thing,” Reilly posted on X.

“Remember when 1,200 doctors and scientists signed a letter saying that protesting racism in giant crowds was A-OK......during a global pandemic......but going to work was not?”

Reilly was referring to an open letter signed by over 1200 medical professionals in 2020–many associated with the University of Washington’s Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases–who expressed concern that protests could be shut down due to COVID health concerns.

“We created the letter in response to emerging narratives that seemed to malign demonstrations as risky for the public health because of COVID-19,” one of the medical professionals stated.

“Instead, we wanted to present a narrative that prioritizes opposition to racism as vital to the public health, including the epidemic response. We believe that the way forward is not to suppress protests in the name of public health but to respond to protesters' demands in the name of public health, thereby addressing multiple public health crises.”

For the Left, “opposition to racism” is a gain-of-function mechanism to promote hatred.

In 2020, BLM violence left close to 20 people dead. The riots caused more than $1 billion in damage. That's the costliest rioting in U.S. history.

The violence didn’t start in 2020. Researcher Travis Campbell tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019 and found that a 10% rise in civilian homicides followed as a result.

Promoting potentially violent protests during a pandemic doesn't make much sense–unless the end goal is chaos.

Get Jabbed Or Get Fired

By 2021, U.S. companies employing more than 100 people were requiring their staff to be fully vaccinated or have weekly COVID-19 tests.

The order came from none other than then-President Joe Biden.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this,” said Biden in a televised speech. “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing.” “Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans, two-thirds of all workers,” said Biden.

Get jabbed or get fired. Engaging in meaningful work gives people a sense of self-worth and purpose. When a person is forced to get jabbed to work, it’s a form of slavery. That’s how the left turns a virtue into a nightmare.

The next thing you know, they’ll be shuttering churches and promoting strip clubs. And that’s just what they did.

Worshipping Sin

If it sounds like something out of a dystopian movie, this one would be a documentary. We live in strange times.

In 2020, two megachurches in California stayed open by allowing “safe for work” strippers to entertain the congregation. The churches were fighting back against the state closing down houses of worship to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the kicker: strip clubs and adult establishments were allowed to stay open.

The pattern is clear: stifle human dignity by forcing people to get jabs or lose their jobs. Next, close churches while promoting the vices of hate and lust by encouraging hate-fueled protests and keeping strip clubs open.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was critical of the government’s COVID response from the get-go and is now Director of the National Institutes of Health, spotted the hypocrisy early on.

“Remember in 2020 when some churches disguised themselves as strip clubs so they could open?” Bhattacharya posted on X. “The best part of the story is that public health forced churches to close despite the 1st amendment and strip clubs to stay open because of the 1st amendment.”

It’s the kind of hypocrisy that can radicalize people who are sick of the Left’s lying ways. When the First Amendment is nothing more than a weapon to enforce political will, it’s not America.

The so-called medical professionals who were advocating for protests despite the pandemic were hypocrites–i.e., Leftists.

“Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these public health best practices during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive lethal force of white supremacy,” their protest letter stated.

Wrong, wrong, and wrong. Masks, mandates, and social distancing were ineffective at best.

“However, as public health advocates,” the letter continues, “we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States.” “We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change,” the letter continues. “This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

Really? Some protests are encouraged while others are stifled? Is that American?

Rev. Benjamin Cremer got it right: “When you worship power, the value and dignity of others is solely measured by their conformity to you.”

The left: “You can protest if we say you can. You will conform. Resistance is futile.”

Damn virtue and long-live vice. It’s diabolical. It’s the Left. It’s time for good people to get radicalized.

“Happy 4th of July! Whether you're on the right, the left, or anywhere in between, let's continue our commitment to a path of limited government to best protect our God-given liberties. From my family to yours, Happy Independence Day!” -Senator Rand Paul

