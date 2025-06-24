Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

James Heard
8h

Excellent synopsis of the hypocrisy and evil "Public Health" policies of the Left. That said, there was no mention of the FACT that the primary purpose of the lies of the COVID-19 health "crisis" by the Left WAS TO SUSPEND/IGNORE ELECTION LAW TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION. How else could a corrupt career empty suit reading a teleprompter from his basement "win" more votes than any candidate in the history of our country?

Mary Renaud
3h

I am sure this is too long.

I was a ‘vaccine’ skeptic BEFORE ‘Covid’ came along, having read Miller’s: Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 important Scientific Papers; Suzanne Humphries, MD. ‘Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History; Paul Thomas, MD, ‘The Vaccine-Friendly Plan...’. I have read much more since. The truth is that science can be a fraud if used improperly and this is the current state of vaccine ‘science’.

What these books reveal, backed up by research available in the medical literature, by history, the experience of a Pediatric practice, is that ‘vaccine science’ is based on a lot of suppositions and marketing statements like ‘safe and effective’ rather than the truth of never tested safety, dangerous ingredients, payment of bonuses to doctors to vaccinate a large percent of children per CDC’s schedule, no warnings of dangerous and deadly, and a complete lack of fully informed consent to anyone receiving a vaccine:

1. Smallpox vaccines did not work and led to greater incidence of smallpox.

2. what ultimately did work to stop the spread: isolating the SICK [NOT THE HEALTHY] and public health measures (light, air, clean water and food).

3. Vaccines, UNLIKE EVERY OTHER RX MEDICATION, are not tested against inert inactive placebos. Instead, the control groups are injected with highly reactive products, a. Aluminum Adjuvants, b. alternate dangerous vaccine: the MENINGITIS vaccine was the control for the CV19 vaccine. This minimizes the incidence of adverse reactions for the new product, in the short term, as it appears the new vaccine has the same AE profile as the control group.

Note: no safety established by age cohort, no true RCT’s, no studies of giving multiple vaccines in a single injection, no studies of giving multiple injections at one time in tiny infants, many of whom die of SIDS post multiple vaccination.

4. Newer modifications of old vaccines are passed through without rigorous testing, using FDA and CDC sleight of hand.

5. Ingredients of vaccines commonly ‘accepted’ as safe, are demonstrably unsafe:

a. Aluminum - damages the brain and it’s presence in a vaccine is not adjusted based on body weight. It is the prime suspect in autism.

b. Fetal Cells - these are used in the process of making vaccines and CONTAMINATE our DNA: also can cause CANCER. This is never revealed as a fetal product, hidden by scientific names WI-30, MRC-5, so lay persons do not know what these are.

c. Thimerosal- why is it called this when it is in fact MERCURY, one of the most hazardous products known to man and causes brain damage; if a vaccine vial drops on the floor and breaks, you need to call a haz mat team to remove it. They inject this poison into little babies.

d. Many other chemicals and contaminants: One is SV 40 (Simian Virus 40) is a cancer promoter, it was in the original Salk Polio vaccine. The explosion in cancers followed. Guess where else scientists found it? IN THE CV19 mRNA vaccines. Ask yourselves, why is SV40 in a new modern-vaccine unless it was deliberately introduced to make people sick, injure and ultimately kill?

6. Fully informed consent is NEVER given for any vaccine product. You are never told the risks and dangers to infants and children, or to elderly adults. You are never supplied with the vaccIne PACKAGE INSERT in advance or ever. The CV19 experimental vaccine insert was INITIALLY BLANK. This all violates our medical rights and freedom to REJECT any medication or medical experimental product under the Nuremberg code. Fake statistics using relative risk reduction (RRR) OVERSTATE the efficacy of any drug or vaccine, you must ask for the absolute risk (ARR) reduction numbers. For example, the RRR for heart disease is said to be about 30% using statin drugs, in reality the ARR is 1% which is INSIGNIFICANT as 99% receive no benefit.

In the case of CV19, I wondered where the news reports were coming up with a mass death count on every newscast. I went looking for data on the CDC website. I decided the only number that would reveal the truth is the All Cause Mortality (ACM) statistic, as nothing can be fudged about death, you are either dead or alive. If there was a true pandemic, we should see in 2020 the rise of excess mortality in the ACM numbers. Initially I could find the data, but I could not find (USA) a rise in excess mortality in the early months of 2020...I concluded there is NO PANDEMIC. The data could not be found by me on the CDC web after a few months. This was later validated in the research by Edward Dowd and his team. Excess mortality rose AFTER the vaccines were released.

So why were CV19 ‘death’ numbers so high, the CDC/NIH colluded to call everything ‘Covid’ and specifically combined it into one number PIC= Pneumonia, Influenza, and Covid. No, influenza did not disappear nor did pneumonia, it was all just called Covid and many OTHER deaths, like auto accidents and more were also counted as Covid deaths. PIC was presumptively a Covid death, thus a magic pandemic is declared.

Why were pregnant women and women of child bearing age vaccinated with the CV19 mRNA UNTESTED genetic engineering product? many women will not drink coffees or a glass of wine while pregnant.

Vaccinating into a pandemic is NOT a recommended practice as it forces virus mutation to a more Virulent form.

Why was all this done?

To instill fear.

To generate compliance with lockdowns and masks (worthless for viruses).

To demonize the unvaccinated and blame them as spreaders.

To divide families and communities.

To control people.

To steal an election.

To create a demand for an untested dangerous ‘vaccine’.

To hide the truth behind a wall of lies.

To create a demand for a vaccine.

To make billions on the vaccines.

To make billions on the Pharma products needed for the vaccine injured.

To kill as many people globally as possible, with hidden deaths among elderly not counted, with widespread infertility to reduce the size of future generations.

