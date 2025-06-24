RPR relies on readers like you. Please consider upgrading your subscription!
The Left used the COVID pandemic to strangle virtue and promote hatred. They saw it as the perfect storm that would–once and for all–destroy Western civilization.
They failed. Instead of snuffing out the West’s mantra of “God, family, country,” the attempt to suppress virtues such as work and chastity while promoting vices such as adultery and lust ignited a revival of American values.
Put another way, the Left’s in-your-face grab for power “radicalized” the opposition.
Conservative commentator Wilfred Reilly was one such man. “This 'radicalized' me more than any other single thing,” Reilly posted on X.
“Remember when 1,200 doctors and scientists signed a letter saying that protesting racism in giant crowds was A-OK......during a global pandemic......but going to work was not?”
Reilly was referring to an open letter signed by over 1200 medical professionals in 2020–many associated with the University of Washington’s Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases–who expressed concern that protests could be shut down due to COVID health concerns.
“We created the letter in response to emerging narratives that seemed to malign demonstrations as risky for the public health because of COVID-19,” one of the medical professionals stated.
“Instead, we wanted to present a narrative that prioritizes opposition to racism as vital to the public health, including the epidemic response. We believe that the way forward is not to suppress protests in the name of public health but to respond to protesters' demands in the name of public health, thereby addressing multiple public health crises.”
For the Left, “opposition to racism” is a gain-of-function mechanism to promote hatred.
In 2020, BLM violence left close to 20 people dead. The riots caused more than $1 billion in damage. That's the costliest rioting in U.S. history.
The violence didn’t start in 2020. Researcher Travis Campbell tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019 and found that a 10% rise in civilian homicides followed as a result.
Promoting potentially violent protests during a pandemic doesn't make much sense–unless the end goal is chaos.
Get Jabbed Or Get Fired
By 2021, U.S. companies employing more than 100 people were requiring their staff to be fully vaccinated or have weekly COVID-19 tests.
The order came from none other than then-President Joe Biden.
“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this,” said Biden in a televised speech. “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing.”
“Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans, two-thirds of all workers,” said Biden.
Get jabbed or get fired. Engaging in meaningful work gives people a sense of self-worth and purpose. When a person is forced to get jabbed to work, it’s a form of slavery. That’s how the left turns a virtue into a nightmare.
The next thing you know, they’ll be shuttering churches and promoting strip clubs. And that’s just what they did.
Worshipping Sin
If it sounds like something out of a dystopian movie, this one would be a documentary. We live in strange times.
In 2020, two megachurches in California stayed open by allowing “safe for work” strippers to entertain the congregation. The churches were fighting back against the state closing down houses of worship to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s the kicker: strip clubs and adult establishments were allowed to stay open.
The pattern is clear: stifle human dignity by forcing people to get jabs or lose their jobs. Next, close churches while promoting the vices of hate and lust by encouraging hate-fueled protests and keeping strip clubs open.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was critical of the government’s COVID response from the get-go and is now Director of the National Institutes of Health, spotted the hypocrisy early on.
“Remember in 2020 when some churches disguised themselves as strip clubs so they could open?” Bhattacharya posted on X.
“The best part of the story is that public health forced churches to close despite the 1st amendment and strip clubs to stay open because of the 1st amendment.”
It’s the kind of hypocrisy that can radicalize people who are sick of the Left’s lying ways. When the First Amendment is nothing more than a weapon to enforce political will, it’s not America.
The so-called medical professionals who were advocating for protests despite the pandemic were hypocrites–i.e., Leftists.
“Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. To the extent possible, we support the application of these public health best practices during demonstrations that call attention to the pervasive lethal force of white supremacy,” their protest letter stated.
Wrong, wrong, and wrong. Masks, mandates, and social distancing were ineffective at best.
“However, as public health advocates,” the letter continues, “we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States.”
“We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change,” the letter continues. “This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”
Really? Some protests are encouraged while others are stifled? Is that American?
Rev. Benjamin Cremer got it right: “When you worship power, the value and dignity of others is solely measured by their conformity to you.”
The left: “You can protest if we say you can. You will conform. Resistance is futile.”
Damn virtue and long-live vice. It’s diabolical. It’s the Left. It’s time for good people to get radicalized.
“Happy 4th of July! Whether you're on the right, the left, or anywhere in between, let's continue our commitment to a path of limited government to best protect our God-given liberties. From my family to yours, Happy Independence Day!” -Senator Rand Paul
Excellent synopsis of the hypocrisy and evil "Public Health" policies of the Left. That said, there was no mention of the FACT that the primary purpose of the lies of the COVID-19 health "crisis" by the Left WAS TO SUSPEND/IGNORE ELECTION LAW TO STEAL THE 2020 ELECTION. How else could a corrupt career empty suit reading a teleprompter from his basement "win" more votes than any candidate in the history of our country?
I am sure this is too long.
I was a ‘vaccine’ skeptic BEFORE ‘Covid’ came along, having read Miller’s: Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 important Scientific Papers; Suzanne Humphries, MD. ‘Dissolving Illusions, Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History; Paul Thomas, MD, ‘The Vaccine-Friendly Plan...’. I have read much more since. The truth is that science can be a fraud if used improperly and this is the current state of vaccine ‘science’.
What these books reveal, backed up by research available in the medical literature, by history, the experience of a Pediatric practice, is that ‘vaccine science’ is based on a lot of suppositions and marketing statements like ‘safe and effective’ rather than the truth of never tested safety, dangerous ingredients, payment of bonuses to doctors to vaccinate a large percent of children per CDC’s schedule, no warnings of dangerous and deadly, and a complete lack of fully informed consent to anyone receiving a vaccine:
1. Smallpox vaccines did not work and led to greater incidence of smallpox.
2. what ultimately did work to stop the spread: isolating the SICK [NOT THE HEALTHY] and public health measures (light, air, clean water and food).
3. Vaccines, UNLIKE EVERY OTHER RX MEDICATION, are not tested against inert inactive placebos. Instead, the control groups are injected with highly reactive products, a. Aluminum Adjuvants, b. alternate dangerous vaccine: the MENINGITIS vaccine was the control for the CV19 vaccine. This minimizes the incidence of adverse reactions for the new product, in the short term, as it appears the new vaccine has the same AE profile as the control group.
Note: no safety established by age cohort, no true RCT’s, no studies of giving multiple vaccines in a single injection, no studies of giving multiple injections at one time in tiny infants, many of whom die of SIDS post multiple vaccination.
4. Newer modifications of old vaccines are passed through without rigorous testing, using FDA and CDC sleight of hand.
5. Ingredients of vaccines commonly ‘accepted’ as safe, are demonstrably unsafe:
a. Aluminum - damages the brain and it’s presence in a vaccine is not adjusted based on body weight. It is the prime suspect in autism.
b. Fetal Cells - these are used in the process of making vaccines and CONTAMINATE our DNA: also can cause CANCER. This is never revealed as a fetal product, hidden by scientific names WI-30, MRC-5, so lay persons do not know what these are.
c. Thimerosal- why is it called this when it is in fact MERCURY, one of the most hazardous products known to man and causes brain damage; if a vaccine vial drops on the floor and breaks, you need to call a haz mat team to remove it. They inject this poison into little babies.
d. Many other chemicals and contaminants: One is SV 40 (Simian Virus 40) is a cancer promoter, it was in the original Salk Polio vaccine. The explosion in cancers followed. Guess where else scientists found it? IN THE CV19 mRNA vaccines. Ask yourselves, why is SV40 in a new modern-vaccine unless it was deliberately introduced to make people sick, injure and ultimately kill?
6. Fully informed consent is NEVER given for any vaccine product. You are never told the risks and dangers to infants and children, or to elderly adults. You are never supplied with the vaccIne PACKAGE INSERT in advance or ever. The CV19 experimental vaccine insert was INITIALLY BLANK. This all violates our medical rights and freedom to REJECT any medication or medical experimental product under the Nuremberg code. Fake statistics using relative risk reduction (RRR) OVERSTATE the efficacy of any drug or vaccine, you must ask for the absolute risk (ARR) reduction numbers. For example, the RRR for heart disease is said to be about 30% using statin drugs, in reality the ARR is 1% which is INSIGNIFICANT as 99% receive no benefit.
In the case of CV19, I wondered where the news reports were coming up with a mass death count on every newscast. I went looking for data on the CDC website. I decided the only number that would reveal the truth is the All Cause Mortality (ACM) statistic, as nothing can be fudged about death, you are either dead or alive. If there was a true pandemic, we should see in 2020 the rise of excess mortality in the ACM numbers. Initially I could find the data, but I could not find (USA) a rise in excess mortality in the early months of 2020...I concluded there is NO PANDEMIC. The data could not be found by me on the CDC web after a few months. This was later validated in the research by Edward Dowd and his team. Excess mortality rose AFTER the vaccines were released.
So why were CV19 ‘death’ numbers so high, the CDC/NIH colluded to call everything ‘Covid’ and specifically combined it into one number PIC= Pneumonia, Influenza, and Covid. No, influenza did not disappear nor did pneumonia, it was all just called Covid and many OTHER deaths, like auto accidents and more were also counted as Covid deaths. PIC was presumptively a Covid death, thus a magic pandemic is declared.
Why were pregnant women and women of child bearing age vaccinated with the CV19 mRNA UNTESTED genetic engineering product? many women will not drink coffees or a glass of wine while pregnant.
Vaccinating into a pandemic is NOT a recommended practice as it forces virus mutation to a more Virulent form.
Why was all this done?
To instill fear.
To generate compliance with lockdowns and masks (worthless for viruses).
To demonize the unvaccinated and blame them as spreaders.
To divide families and communities.
To control people.
To steal an election.
To create a demand for an untested dangerous ‘vaccine’.
To hide the truth behind a wall of lies.
To create a demand for a vaccine.
To make billions on the vaccines.
To make billions on the Pharma products needed for the vaccine injured.
To kill as many people globally as possible, with hidden deaths among elderly not counted, with widespread infertility to reduce the size of future generations.