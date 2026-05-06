Get 48% off for 1 year

As the statute of limitations for charging Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress about the National Institute of Health (NIH) funding of “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan laboratory draws to a close, Rand Paul has issued an urgent call for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to take action. According to Paul, the DOJ has merely seven days to file charges against Fauci for allegedly being part of the biggest cover-up in modern medical history. Millions of people around the globe reportedly perished during the COVID-19 pandemic; trillions of dollars vanished into thin air; and Fauci continued to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic via book deals and media appearances while America burned. Although Rand Paul has filed numerous referrals against Fauci for lying to Congress about his role in supporting the NIH’s funding of the Wuhan laboratory’s gain-of-function research, the case remains open. There is simply too much evidence that supports Paul’s allegations to ignore.

So how did we arrive at this point?

On May 11, 2021, Fauci appeared before the United States Senate and told Senators that his agency had not funded “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan laboratory. However, grant records, emails, and later admissions from the NIH would reveal that Fauci was incorrect. Taxpayer monies flowed from Fauci’s NIH through EcoHealth Alliance to experimentally enhance bat corona virus’ ability to infect humans. Funding such experimental research is not a simple paperwork error. Rather, it constitutes a reckless scientific approach that could -- and arguably did -- create a global catastrophe.

Following Fauci’s testimony before the Senate, Fauci and others within the federal bureaucracy engaged in an exercise of self-preservation. As families lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses failed, children experienced developmental setbacks resulting from unnecessary school closures and other related draconian measures, Fauci became an apparent hero on TV. At the same time that Fauci received praise from the media, the very same bureaucracy that helped fund dangerous research in a Chinese Communist Party-controlled laboratory implemented the lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passport policies. Any scientist that spoke out against Fauci’s position were ridiculed or smeared. The concept of natural immunity was essentially removed from the discussion. Although the lab-leak theory was initially considered a conspiracy theory, it eventually emerged as the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, despite mounting evidence and growing concern among members of Congress regarding the cover-up surrounding Fauci’s involvement in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Laboratory, the cover-up machinery continued to operate.

Does this represent the best that Americans can reasonably expect from their institutions?

Paid subscribers get the full story on Rand Paul continuing to hunt down Fauci. Will Trump's DOJ do its job?

Get 48% off for 1 year