Why don’t most Americans trust the government? Because for the most part, it’s run by idiots.

According to Pew Research, as of April of this year, only 2% of Americans trust the federal government to do what is right “just about always.” Twenty-one percent trust the government “most of the time.”

That means a whopping 77% of Americans don't trust the government to do what’s right on a regular basis. Who can blame them?

When the shit hit the fan during the 2020 COVID-19 panic, people needed government guidance. They looked to medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for answers.

And when the people called, Fauci answered. The problem: a good percentage of his answers were dead wrong.