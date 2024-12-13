Dr. Fauci Recently Published Even MORE COVID Lies
Fauci has a new paper out that spread lies about Trump, COVID-19, and more
Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t resist the spotlight. The Doc is back on center stage with the release of a new scientific paper. The paper discusses COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS.
In the piece, Fauci falsely insists Trump told Americans to inject bleach.
Fauci is Spreading Misinformation and Bald-Faced Lies
Upgrade your subscription to hear the truth
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.