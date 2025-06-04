Get 50% off for 1 year

When Donald Trump’s second term began, Elon Musk was appointed head of a new agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in which he and his team would find billions in government waster to recommend to Congress for cuts.

They did find billions. At least $160 billion.

Of which the Republican-controlled Congress did not vote to cut. Right now, President Trump is demanding Congress cut $9.4 billion that DOGE found.

That’s only about 5 percent of what Musk found.

Against this backdrop, the majority of Republicans have been arguing with a handful of hardline fiscal conservatives who are warning that the current spending bill passed by House maintains Joe Biden’s spending levels and would add $5 trillion to the debt.

Musk left DOGE recently, expressing frustration about Republicans not being serious about cutting spending…

And on Tuesday, he had enough. Musk shared on X:

Note the shaming of the Republicans who voted for what Musk called “a disgusting abomination.” Musk insists they knew what they were doing all along, and just played dumb.

But not the handful of hardcore fiscal conservatives, some libertarians others not, who have opposed this bill throughout, who shared Musk’s post after weeks of getting barraged the bill’s proponents and the president.

Up first, Sen. Rand Paul:

Rep. Thomas Massie chimed in too:

To which Musk replied, “simple math.”

Massie replied:

Rand and Elon continued their exchange, by Musk showing in dollar deficit amounts how Congress is bankrupting America, including the current Republican Congress with this “massive,” “pork-filled” bill.

Sen. Paul noted that a small band of Republicans were trying to resist this, even if it means fighting their own party to do so.

More fiscal hawks shared Musk’s X post. GOP Congressman Warren Davidson, an opponent of the bill, called in Elon’s “Big, Beautiful Tweet.”

Sen. Mike Lee stated the obvious: It’s now up to Republicans in the Senate to fix this deeply flawed and irresponsible bill.

The entire point of MAGA was that Trump’s Republican Party would put America First against a Democratic Party that is forever addicted to spending.

MAGA would be that opportunity. DOGE was that opportunity.

Opportunities that conservatives may never see again in our lifetimes.

Trump is unique in that way. A disruptor president, under which things might finally be possible that never were before. Things conservatives have promised for FOREVER.

Including ACTUALLY cutting spending for the first time in many decades.

So many Republicans are making excuses for a bill that Elon Musk rightly calls an abomination. Passing this bill as is would be a betrayal of MAGA, not the fulfillment of it.

This is something the small number of Republican critics of the legislation have known all along. “Shame on those who voted for it,” Musk scolded. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Elon Musk is right. The Senate MUST fix this bill.

MAGA’s success depends on it.

