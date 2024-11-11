Government spending has been excessive for decades, but amplified spending in recent years has caused the situation to spiral out of control. American citizens are now paying heavily for the government’s wild expenditures through increased inflation.

Career politicians in DC have no intention of cutting back on spending. They will continue to erode the quality of Americans’ lives by funding the military-industrial complex, pharma companies, and foreign governments around the world. If left unchecked, the government will have no choice but to raise taxes and create more inflation, which would crush the middle class.

Elon’s proposed DOGE is one of the only credible solutions to tackle issues with wasteful government spending and the unchecked actions of the Federal Reserve. Ron Paul recently voiced his strong approval of DOGE.

So much is at stake as the presidential election approaches this month. Under a Trump presidency, Elon Musk would have the freedom to cut unnecessary government spending and challenge the Federal Reserve's authority. We are in a unique position to tackle government corruption, as Elon Musk is an independent outside-of-the-box thinker who can do what other politicians have failed to do for decades.

Cutting government spending can help the United States get inflation under control, and ensure our government doesn’t revert to higher taxation and anti-business measures. If not, one can easily expect more inflation, higher taxes, and more authoritarianism.

Ron Paul on Elon Musk’s New Plans

Ron Paul has recently been very vocal about Elon Musk’s newly announced plan to cut government spending by $2 trillion and to end the Federal Reserve.

Elon Musk made a very strong point, that many people are unaware of, about how government spending is a form of indirect taxation.

“ All government spending is taxation. All government spending either becomes inflation or direct taxation. Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is going to fix that. We are going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook.”

The combination of rising interest rates and the country’s soaring debt has put our country in a precarious state. Musk’s message is strong because it displays how the middle class is forced to suffer and foot the bill via taxes, while the government elite can continue to spend money like drunken sailors.



Ron Paul mentions that the military and pharmaceutical industrial complexes are two of the main problems. Our government also spends money on a lot of other ridiculous programs. For example, Rand Paul recently noted that the US government spent $1 million studying whether Japanese quail became more sexually promiscuous after doing cocaine. Overall, there is plenty of room for the government to cut spending.

Recent Growing Issues: Our Debt has Doubled

The United States' national debt has been growing rapidly in the past few years and currently stands at around $93,000 per person. The interest payments on federal debt have almost doubled since 2020, and things could get worse if someone doesn’t step in and address this growing issue. As Ron Paul mentioned, it's not just about controlling government spending, but also about going after the Federal Reserve, which functions with unquestioned autonomy.

One of the first steps is to go after wasteful government spending, and Elon’s goal to cut $2 trillion in spending would be very helpful, as our current interest payments on the national debt are just over $1 trillion.



The biggest problem is that the United States government is littered with federal agencies. Oddly, there is not even a consensus number of federal agencies in the United States, as various government databases have different numbers.



This quote by Ronald Reagan sums up the issue that the United States has created for itself.

“No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!”

We have had a wide variety of political candidates since Reagan was president, and it is very clear that career politicians are not going to fight to reduce the power of the government. It goes against human nature. To have a shot at this, we need to appoint an outsider in the private sector who can think outside of the box. Elon Musk, who has navigated excessive government roadblocks in the pursuit of innovation, is the perfect candidate for this endeavor.

The Military Industrial Complex

When will we learn from the lessons of Eisenhower?



In the 1960s, Eisenhower warned that the excessive rise of the military-industrial complex could lead to policies that would not benefit Americans as a whole. The rise of the United States military has contributed substantially to our debt, and it has not made the world a more peaceful and safe place.



These policies have also hurt ordinary Americans. The massive spending by our government to fund foreign wars has had an inflationary impact. The unchecked power of the Federal Reserve has allowed our government to keep ballooning its debt to fund other countries like Ukraine.

We have already provided Ukraine with $60 billion in aid last year. The United States alone spent $916 billion in military spending last year, which is equivalent to 37.5% of global spending.

Military spending is necessary for our national security and we can’t make significant cuts to our military branches. However, our country could easily implement an isolationist approach and avoid funding other countries. Rand Paul recently noted that the funds we provided to Ukraine exceed our annual budget for the Marines. So there is certainly room for budget cuts in this area.

The key to cutting our military spending is a peace through strength approach. Under a Trump presidency, there is hope that we can help negotiate peace and cut our country’s military spending. We should not fund global conflicts that do not impact national security. Moreover, one could also say that our rising national debt is a national security issue and should be a higher priority than Ukraine’s foreign affairs.

Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex

Another area that Ron Paul mentioned is the rise of the pharmaceutical industrial complex. This risk has likely become more well-known to many people following covid.

Organizations like the WHO, which are already heavily funded by China, have been benefiting from donations from the US government. As we saw during Covid, the WHO is a corrupt organization that does not care about public health, and it even ignored Taiwan’s early warning about Covid. Trump’s decision to cut WHO funding was a no-brainer, and we should continue to do so in 2024.

The CDC, one of the largest vaccine misinformation peddlers, also drains a significant amount of our government’s resources. The Biden administration recently proposed to provide the CDC with nearly $10 billion during FY2025. Individuals like Musk and RFK Jr. could not only trim this spending but also ensure that the CDC acts in the interests of the American public’s health.

One of the other main culprits can be found in the private sector. Pharma giants received over $3 billion from the government during Covid, which helped inflate their profits. Furthermore, many larger pharmaceutical companies receive government funding for research and drug development. American taxpayers should not have to fund the R&D activities of MNCs in the country.

A New Libertarian Approach

For the first time in history, we may actually have the opportunity to take on excessive government spending.



Ron Paul would have done an excellent job taking on the Federal Reserve if he became president in 2012, but things were rigged against him and there was no way the deep state would let him win back then. However, Trump has the chance to bring in Musk and other libertarians to clean up the government, at a scale that this country has not seen in decades. During the recent Joe Rogan interview, Trump spoke candidly about how he appointed a lot of the wrong people. This time, he is poised to enter with a stronger and more loyal team of libertarian-minded cabinet members.



We are entering some of the most desperate times this country has seen, a true 1776 moment as Vivek R. says. Government authoritarianism went largely unchecked in the 2020s, and our debt has spiraled out of control. We desperately need to cut government spending, audit the Fed, and bring back freedom to the American people. Musk’s proposed ideas are a much-needed solution to clean up our government, get our debt under control, and combat the risk of runaway inflation.