“The Federal Reserve pays both foreign and domestic banks to simply park their money... Over the past five years, the Fed’s big bank bailout amounts to over half a trillion dollars.” — Rand Paul

But his most useful warning for today might be even simpler.

The experts who built our current economic system focused on the intended consequences of their policies.

COMPLIMENTARY GUIDE

Pay big banks billions in Fed subsidies → stabilize the financial system.

Use Interest on Reserve Balances and related programs → keep markets functioning smoothly.

Expand these ongoing payments → support the banking sector.

They paid far less attention to the unintended consequences.

Because those consequences are what we’re living with right now.

Ongoing Fed bailouts for big banks—over half a trillion dollars in the last five years—that act as straight-up welfare to Wall Street, operate the Fed at a loss, and prevent profits from flowing back to taxpayers.

Distorted monetary policy that transfers wealth away from average Americans to the biggest banks (including foreign ones).

A system where your financial security quietly subsidizes these repeated giveaways instead of building real stability.

Rand Paul has directly challenged this with his End the Fed’s Big Bank Bailout Act, arguing it’s time to stop the forcible transfer of wealth from Main Street to Wall Street.

The experts didn’t plan for this part.

Some people who read Rand Paul did.

They looked beyond the good intentions and asked: “What actually happens next when the Fed keeps bailing out big banks?” These critical thinkers made different decisions because of it—protecting themselves from the hidden costs of these bailouts.

A breakdown of what those decisions look like in today’s environment is available here.

Free Complimentary Guide

Free Info on Protecting Yourself

LEARN MORE