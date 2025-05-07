One of the biggest mistakes ever made in this country was handing over the reins of power to Anthony Fauci. Time and time again, this so called physician lied about effective ways to stop COVID, all while collecting a hefty paycheck in the process.

Fauci was the main driver of stringent, useless societal restrictions like social distancing, mask mandates, and demands for Americans to show proof of vaccination. After the damage was done, Fauci later came out and admitted there was no science behind any of this.

In the physician’s own words, he - and others - were making it up as they went along, all to the detriment of everyday Americans.

Sadly, Fauci has never been truly held accountable for his lies. He retired from public service not too long ago and is still living off the dime of the American taxpayer.

However, everyday patriots are continuing to learn more about Fauci’s lies and everything he tried to cover up. Some of the latest developments pertain to his involvement in gain-of-function research.

Fauci is Allergic to the Truth

This unscrupulous hack has told so many lies that keeping up with all of them gets harder and harder by the day. Though in a fascinating turn of events, former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield is shining an important light on this matter.

During a sit-down with News Nation in mid-April, Redfield revealed that Fauci misled the public with “false narratives” in order to keep gain-of-function research under wraps.

Sadly, this tracks with Fauci’s previous behavior that has since been exposed. For the longest time, the physician lied about gain-of-function research altogether. He claimed it didn’t happen and that the American government never funded it.

Get 50% off for 1 year