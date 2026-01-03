Get 20% off forever

Of all the atrocities inflicted upon American citizens, the COVID scamdemic certainly tops the list!

This virus - carrying a 98%+ survivability rate - was used to usher in gross power grabs by big pharma.

Medical tyranny became the “new normal” for a time.

After the government closed our businesses, locked us in our homes, and kept us six feet away from our fellow countrymen, they upped the ante even FURTHER.

The almighty COVID vaccine was pushed as the one and only tool to get America “back on track.”

Patriots who refused?

Fired from jobs. Arrested in public parks. Banned from entering pharmacies and supermarkets.

All in service of one big LIE.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former executive of Pfizer, just recently came forward to spill the beans!

Big Pharma Played ALL of Us as Fools

COVID was nothing more than a long con.

A long con designed to instill fear, inspire panic, and make Americans eager to accept a BIOWEAPON as medicine.

The COVID vaccine.

Experimental. Dangerous. Responsible for numerous side effects and DEATHS.

Get 20% off forever