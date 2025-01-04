Get 62% off for 1 year

It is often said that life is a stage. It sure seems like the federal government sees it that way. The taxpayers of the United States are once again being played by their government.

This time, it appears the feds are intentionally releasing a deadly bird flu.

The Bird Flu is another “Plandemic”

The United States government appears to be in the early stages of rolling out Operation Bird Flu. It looks like gain of function research is once again being used to extend host range. Gain of function research was also used in the development of the COVID-19 virus that spread across the globe.

It also looks like the feds are pushing for nationwide PCR tests of seemingly healthy animals. PCR tests were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to diagnose those who might have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, a virus strain that led to global infection.

If the feds have their way, they’ll cull perfectly healthy animals in the name of spreading fear. It is the fear of yet another virus that will force the masses into compliance with government mandates. Those mandates might include another clot shot or possibly several rounds of Big Pharma jabs.

Get 62% off for 1 year