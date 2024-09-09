Have you ever been presented with an ad on your smartphone after talking about a similar topic with a friend, co-worker or family member? Such ads are not mere coincidences. A partner of Facebook recently revealed it uses smartphone microphones to tailor ads to specific individuals .

The logic in such intrusive surveillance is that doing so supposedly helps businesses serve highly relevant and targeted ads. However, civil libertarians like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie question whether the practice should be legal.

Targeted Advertising Using Computer Microphones is an Invasion of Privacy

Chances are you’ve never scrolled through your phone’s seemingly endless number of settings to see if the microphone is on. Moreover, specific apps have a default setting in which the smartphone microphone is turned on to collect data. Few people invest the time and effort necessary to check the settings of each individual app.

The unfortunate truth is that Facebook and its partners are listening in on your verbalized conversations. Such conversations are likely recorded and stored for future reference.

Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed he bent the knee to the Biden-Harris administration. Zuckerberg agreed to censor speech on the platform and minimize the visibility of Covid-19 vaccination criticism.

Might it also be possible that Zuckerberg has forked over your data, including audio conversations recorded from your phone, to the federal government? Such a dystopic outcome is plausible considering Zuckerberg’s leftist politics. Some conspiracy theorists have even gone as far as claiming Facebook is actually LifeLog in disguise. Lifelog was a federal government project designed as a covert online social network with the latent purpose of collecting information about people.

The Listening Extends all the way to Tablets

Facebook partners also made the shocking admission that they are listening to user conversations through tablet microphones. Such surveillance is referred to as Active Listening.

As long as a user is within audible range of a tablet or smartphone speaker, Facebook and its partners can listen to audio conversations through those devices.

Highly specialized software captures voice conversations from the surrounding environment. The software picks up on specific words and topics to combine with behavioral data within user profiles. The combination of voice data and user profiles sets the stage for highly targeted ads to be presented to specific individuals.

The Extent of the Surveillance is Alarming

Libertarians like Rand Paul who advocate for individual liberty are shocked by the extent of user monitoring through computing devices. The capture of “real-time intent” information through listening via tablet and smartphone microphones was perfected with the use of artificial intelligence.

In total, nearly 500 additional sources were used, costing Facebook partners upwards of $100 per day to gather weekly data sets. The monitoring of verbal conversations occurred within a radius of 10 miles from tablets and smartphones.

The question begs: why is it legal for companies to listen to customers through their electronic devices? Though customers have the option of turning off the use of the microphones when using specific apps, doing so is somewhat of a convoluted process.

Thomas Massie, Rand Paul and other freedom fighters will likely push for apps to be downloaded with microphone access turned off as the default setting. It might also be prudent to require the display of a notice at the time of download if Active Listening technology is included. At the moment, such notice is given in the small print of multi-page terms of use agreements that few have the time to read.

Corporations are Teaming Up With the Federal Government

Facebook and its partners have made no secret of the fact that they eagerly comply with requests from the federal government. Moreover, Facebook and other corporations make soft money campaign donations to both Democrats and Republicans.

As it stands, corporations cannot lose. Consumers cannot win unless advocates like Paul and Massie continue their push for freedom from surveillance.

It is time to fight for individual liberty at the expense of corporate profits and Big Brother Orwellian social control. Reach out to your state’s Congressional representatives and make it known that you want new laws passed to prevent corporations from listening to your conversations through electronic devices.