Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD's avatar
JD
13h

They used the whole world as their testing ground. Will they ever be held accountable probably not. But I know someone who will hold them accountable, and he alone will decide where they go up or down. I have a feeling up may not be the one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosie's avatar
Rosie
12h

Melinda Gates!? Ex wife of Bill Gates, what did she know? She funds women’s healthcare charities in Africa. They appear legitimate. I hope whoever has resources investigates.

You want to believe all is altruistic. 💝

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture