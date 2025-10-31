Get 35% off for 1 year

Fauci and Gates Tried to Give the World Cancer and AIDS

Isn’t it odd that the mRNA vaccines that Fauci and Gates have been developing for decades have ended up being the cause of turbo cancer, plausibly the cause of AIDS, and yet they roam free with no repercussions?

New data comes out almost weekly now, proving that these bio-terrorists have absolutely decimated the human population with their Mengelian attempts at mass genocide.

Fauci and Gates: An Unholy Alliance

Fauci’s NIAID funded foundational research on coronaviruses and vaccine platforms, including grants to institutions like Moderna and Pfizer, helped facilitate the development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

This funding, part of broader infectious disease research, supported studies on mRNA technology, that’s been in development for decades.

Fauci’s role was more than administrative with the NIA. He very publicly advocated for vaccines during the pandemic and amplified the use of mRNA vaccines, even though doctors warned that mRNA was causing turbo cancer, lymphoma, brain and breast cancer, and more.

In a study that tracked more than 300,00 people, those who received mRNA COVID vaccines have at least a 20% higher risk of developing cancer. This happens partly due to spike proteins, which you can research more about. Essentially, spike proteins attack your own immune system and allow rogue cancer cells to grow at an exponential rate. Covid vaccines also called lower fertility rates and higher still births in women.

There are now peer-reviewed studies that support this claim.

Spike proteins were specifically designed to replicate in the human body to cause massive destruction. They weren’t accidentally created, and certainly not added to the vaccines without intention for an end goal.

As Rand Paul and dozens, if not hundreds, of medical professionals have explained, the COVID vaccines were not “medicine” but gene-altering “therapy” used as a mass-experiment on the world.

Then we have Bill Gates, who’s father was a known eugenicist, who has supported vaccine therapies through his so-called philanthropic activities via organizations like GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations).

These groups funded research and vaccine distribution, mostly through countries like India and Africa, including mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Gates has publicly championed vaccines, emphasizing their role in global health, which was well-timed with the rapid deployment of mRNA vaccines during COVID-19, and Fauci’s green-lighting of their creation and promulgation.

Leaked Pfizer documents show that COVID vaccines were built with Fauci and Gates’ master 5-year plan for depopulation.

Is this any surprise, with Fauci’s history of planning the “AIDS” virus? He used children in foster homes to test experimental AIDS drugs, many of them developing horrendous side effects and many dying from his endeavors to find the perfect “kill shot” for his Malthusian delusions.

For those unaware, Gates, Fauci, and others in powerful positions believe in the teachings of the philosopher called Malthus. Malthusianism is the belief that we don’t have enough resources (food, water, etc) to supply the world’s population, so it needs to be culled to a manageable size with vaccines, climate change nonsense, and more.

This has been disproven over and over again.

It is the misuse of resources, and not the lack thereof, that causes the world’s problems. As an astute X poster wrote,



“People don’t starve because the planet ran out of food. They starve because regimes outlaw farming profits, seize land, kill markets, and destroy incentives to produce. Every famine in modern history, from Stalin’s USSR to Mao’s China to Maduro’s Venezuela, was man-made, not nature-made.

Notice that no one can point to more capitalist countries when mentioning starvation. They do mention obesity, though.

Capitalism turns scarcity into abundance by rewarding production and innovation. Socialism turns abundance into starvation by punishing both.”

Fauci and Gates both believe it is their duty to exterminate a large portion of the population. It’s the same rhetoric behind the “Great Reset” agenda proposed by the United Nations and World Economic Forum (WEF).

Under a One World Government, they can control the population with more ease, or so they believe.

Dr. Kerry Mullis, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of the PCR test, warned us about Fauci over 25 years ago, but he was silenced and ignored.

And JFK Jr. has let the world know that Fauci was summoned to Gates’ house for a private meeting, ostensibly to figure out how to vaccinate the world in 2000.

Are we seriously letting this evil duo get away Scott free?

