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Barry's avatar
Barry
14h

It goes way further than just Fauci, he imo was just a tool who was used to implement their Agenda. I remember the late Rosa Koire on UN Agenda21 and how they would create a crisis even to use the climate as one. It was when she said for our health and benefit they wanted everyone mass vaccinated. Klaus Schwab of the WEF had said the same on UK news. They're partners after all. So yes start at the bottom and work right to the top. Take Bill Gates down too🙏

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AMV's avatar
AMV
13h

Fauci knows he’s guilty as sin and is playing the system. We all know he’s guilty. There’s a very very long list of guilty party’s to prosecute for the Covid debacle, planned well in advance to depopulate. Start with him and never stop until those that suffered feel like people paid for these “crimes against humanity”. I am one of them! I’ve read at least 22M are dead from the poison shots and that’s might be a very low estimate. Who knows how many are injured and will live a shorter life. No one has the right to hurt anyone else intentionally.

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